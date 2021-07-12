DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Brookhaven National Laboratory

Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn

interview with a CFN staff member
12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT, by Brookhaven National Laboratory
favorite_border

DNA is a biomolecule containing the genetic instructions for living things to develop and function. It’s also a versatile building block for constructing precisely ordered structures of useful materials. That’s because DNA can be programmed to self-assemble in desired ways based on the specific rules of complementary base pairing. The Soft and Bio Nanomaterials Group at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facility at Brookhaven National Laboratory—is a leader in the bottom-up assembly of functional materials using DNA. Since joining the group in December 2019, staff scientist Jason Kahn has not only been conducting research in DNA-based assembly but also building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes. He brings expertise in integrating DNA with other classes of materials from postdocs at Columbia University and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel. He received a PhD in biological engineering with a concentration in materials science and a bachelor’s in biological engineering from Cornell University. 

How did you come to join the CFN?

I’m from the Long Island area, so I grew up knowing about Brookhaven Lab. When I was a kid, my parents took me to see Brookhaven’s weather station. I also visited Brookhaven through school programs.

In graduate school, I was accepted to the DOE Office of Science Graduate Fellowship Program. In addition to funding my research and providing a monthly stipend, the program brought me and a cohort of other graduate students to different national labs around the country. These tours gave me a greater introduction to Brookhaven and the national labs at large.

After receiving my graduate degree, I did a postdoc in Israel. Coming back to the United States to continue my research, I found Oleg Gang at Columbia to be an ideal match, both because of his lab’s research and the opportunity for me to get introduced to the national lab setting once again. In addition to being a professor at Columbia, Gang is the leader of the CFN Soft and Bio Nanomaterials Group. Over the years of my postdoc at Columbia, I developed closer collaborations with Brookhaven. When a scientist position opened up at the CFN, I saw the opportunity to develop new directions and concepts in materials assembly and applied.

What did your postdoc work focus on, and how does it relate to the research you’re now doing at the CFN?

To broaden the scope of my research beyond my PhD work, which was generally focused on DNA nanotechnology, I was looking to gain further background and experience in chemical methods. During my postdoc in Israel, I continued working in the area of DNA nanotechnology but began incorporating different chemistries to associate DNA-based materials with other classes of materials such as polymers, metal nanoparticles, and enzymes. In Oleg’s lab, I took this concept further by prescribing three-dimensional order into the DNA self-assembly process using specific nanoscale structure. These two postdocs helped define my current research, where I’m combining DNA and other materials to assemble them into functional organizations for real-world applications.

DNA is often called the “molecule of life.” How can it be used to assemble functional materials?

Though most of us think of DNA as purely a biological material, it’s really just a chemical polymer, or a large molecule made of many repeating smaller units. In our group, we use synthetic DNA to synthesize very specific nanostructures with different shapes and binding topologies—“DNA origami”—and chemically associate them with a particular material. We use the specificity of DNA interactions to then bind those structures, which are coupled between the DNA and material, together in a controlled manner. We call the combination of a material with this DNA frame a “material voxel,” where we have control over a nano-object’s binding valence, coordination, and specificity. Through structure designability and interaction specificity, we try to introduce organizational complexity into the self-assembly process. Our research questions revolve around how to do this, as there’s always a balance between the amount of specificity needed to generate the desired organization and the amount of specificity that interferes with assembly kinetics.

In the past, DNA materials have been viewed as just a way to study these kinds of systems. But what we’re seeing through recent publications and notably our work is the ability to use these DNA materials in functional systems. We can stabilize these constructs or convert a full biomaterial-based system into to an inorganic system with useful organizations for biomedicine, industrially relevant catalysis, energy storage, optics, and many other applications. The idea that because we originally built something with DNA it’s always stuck in this biomaterial realm is no longer a limitation. We not only can transform DNA into another stabilized material but also make the stabilizing material functional. For example, our group recently showed how 3-D DNA lattices could be coated with silicon dioxide and converted into superconducting lattices, which conduct electricity without resistance. In another project, our group demonstrated how a peptide-like molecular coating could stabilize 3-D DNA nanostructures in biomedically relevant environments, where they would otherwise be destroyed.

Compared to other synthesis methods, what makes the DNA origami approach unique?

Our DNA-based platform offers a way to achieve organizations not achievable through other means. Top-down assembly has several limitations in building out 3-D organizations in terms of scale, diversity of materials, and throughput. For example, you can do a top-down lasering of a desired structure, but then you have one specific structure made from one material, as opposed to 10,000 in a single-tube reaction with the ability to incorporate multiple material classes. So, top-down fabrication is not really suited for bulk output of highly ordered 3-D assemblies. Other bottom-up methods of creating 3-D order don’t have the specificity to introduce different classes of materials in desired spaces or orientations.

How have you been applying the DNA-based platform to your research at the CFN?

My research encompasses both the use of this DNA-based platform to construct functional materials and further development of the platform itself. For example, I’m looking at how the platform can be used to organize enzymes in meaningful ways to control chemical outputs. In this way, we can gain control over biological catalysis (biocatalysis). We’re increasingly seeing that many chemical methods can be supplanted by more biologically oriented mechanisms. Given larger societal concerns over sustainability, it is very worthwhile to consider how we can organize biological components to provide alternate methods of producing chemicals and energy.

Enzymes are the workhorses of the biological world, the functional components of biological systems. The idea here is to create a DNA origami–based enzyme “nanofactory” capable of churning out high-value products from low-cost substrates—for example, turning monomers of sugars into complex sugars, and perhaps later biofuels. Such a nanofactory could also be useful for synthesizing certain classes of molecules, particularly those with a chirality (twist or handiness) to them. Chiral molecules are very difficult to synthesize chemically, but biology handles such complexity very well. The specificity of biological reactions and interactions allow for specificity in product synthesis, which is particularly important in manufacturing pharmaceuticals.

I’ve also been looking at how to explore organizational complexity using binding specificity and structure. Suppose you have a cube with 10,000 components, and you want a specific organization of materials in this cube. The best way to design the cube isn’t to specifically encode all 10,000 points; it’s to find some minimal way of adding assembly instructions to the self-assembly process so that you get the assembly you desire without needing to fully define the system. As I mentioned before, there’s always a tradeoff between how specific you want an object and where that level of specificity interferes with and destroys the ability to assemble it in the first place. What I’m trying to do is find a minimal set of points in 3-D space that can be repeated to create an overall structure. What I determine theoretically may not end up being an optimal assembly pathway in practice, and thus a system needs to be developed to modify assembly pathways by actively combining theory and experiment.

In addition to your hands-on research, you’re also building an automated platform to explore self-assembly processes. What will this platform do?

The liquid-handling robot will combine synthesis, purification, and characterization of materials and use machine learning to feed back information into the assembly process. The idea is that somebody can have a specific design in mind and come to use our various classes of nanomaterials—such as DNA, nanoparticles, and enzymes—to functionally explore that assembly space and construct the desired organization.

Our platform is really one of a kind due to its focus. Other liquid-handling robots exist, but they’re not as comprehensive. For example, at other national labs, some robots have been oriented toward particle synthesis. The set of instruments associated with our robot allows for a step forward in combining synthesis and characterization in a system that’s able to then iterate on its own assembly process. Connecting all these aspects will bridge the gap between unknown material assembly processes and desired material structure. This platform will be continually evolving, incorporating new characterization tools as we move forward. 

The platform will both accelerate research and allow users to produce and characterize materials in a controlled, consistent manner. As careful as someone is, variability is inevitable. If we’re exploring a parameter space, we need everything to be as consistent as possible; this consistency involves not only the volumes of materials and the way they are pipetted but also the time between steps.

With an automated liquid-handling setup, standardized protocols in place, material classes on hand, the ability to barcode and store different assemblies, and software that links experimental design to the materials and robotic instrumentation, we create the possibility of becoming a center for people to both engage with our research and combine their classes of materials with our methodology. I’m really excited to work with users and collaborators from dramatically different fields to create assemblies that have never been produced before and investigate potential breakthroughs in applications and functions that have never been tested before.

A liquid-handling robot under development at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials will combine synthesis, purification, and characterization of materials and use machine learning to feed back information into material assembly processes to construct the desired organizations.

How far along are you in constructing this platform?

It’s in the commissioning phase. Over the past year, I’ve spent a lot of time incorporating function from the various connected instruments. When you combine different components from different companies for different purposes, you create this ecosystem of interaction, and you need to gain a deep understanding to create a system that acts in sync.

Most of the system’s functionality is now up and running. I’m at the point of considering what the connections are between synthesis, purification, and characterization to conduct a set of experiments as opposed to a single experiment. There are many parameters to consider in self-assembly, so I need to connect the results of self-assembly processes to our libraries of materials, interactions, and structures. In other words, completing the loop (synthesis, purification, and characterization) and coming back to the starting materials with a sense of which assembly pathways were and weren’t efficient and which materials and interactions should be selected for the next iteration.

To handle the large parameter space, we also need to incorporate theory, modeling, and machine learning into our analysis and experimental design. To help integrate experiment with theory and modeling, we’re currently engaging with our internal CFN Theory and Computation Group and plan to collaborate with other departments at Brookhaven, especially the Computational Science Initiative, as well as university groups, in the future.

Though you’ve had interactions with national labs previously, what’s it like working at one of them and specifically at a user facility?

When I first joined the CFN, I was a bit intimidated. Everyone is really an expert not just in their fields, as you would expect, but also on their specific instruments. I feel this aspect is unique to the national lab environment and user facility setting. Often in academic environments, there’s a lot of equipment and expertise floating in and out. At the CFN, you have instruments coupled with long-lasting expertise. This coupling greatly aids user projects because users can potentially reach out to multiple CFN scientists for guidance on the types of methods to use, both to create the systems they want and to analyze them.

I now feel like a fuller member of the Brookhaven community. I see many resources and opportunities that I look forward to leveraging as I move forward in my career. While I’m focusing on my particular automated approach, there are other projects I hope to tie into. Many researchers at CFN and across other departments at Brookhaven are trying to integrate automated experimentation into their material platforms. For example, CFN group leader Kevin Yager is developing machine learning capabilities for materials characterization and experimentation using block copolymer materials, and I hope to develop powerful new methodologies centered around the unique self-assembly capabilities of DNA-based systems. The biggest hurdle is integrating everyone’s work into systems that are friendly with each other. The goal is not to make isolated instruments but to create cross-cutting platforms we can share and build upon. When people look at Brookhaven from the outside, what they should hopefully see crystallizing is a broader push to define new methods of manufacturing functional materials. 

When did you become interested in science and in particular biological engineering?

My interest in science was first based in earth science. When I was very young, I also loved looking at globes and maps. As I grew older and noticed how the world around me is filled with active and complex natural processes and structure, I began to wonder: is there a way to tap into these mechanisms in nature to provide function for ourselves? As a child, I thought about tapping into the chemical energy that plants produce and converting it into something directly usable, such as electrical energy. This guided me toward biological engineering. While I don’t necessarily have this direct research focus now, it broadened to say, in the biological realm, how are systems assembling? How can we use the specificity of biological systems to inspire—and, in our case, directly use these biomaterials—to produce function?

Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.

Follow @BrookhavenLab on Twitter or find us on Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caption: Jason Kahn inside a lab at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials, where he's building a one-of-a-kind liquid-handling robot. Users of this robot will be able to synthesize, purify, and characterize materials in a consistent manner to explore self-assembly processes. Machine learning will feed back information into these processes, enabling users to assemble desired organizations.

Newswise: Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn

Credit: Columbia Engineering

Caption: Jason Kahn (center) in a lab at Columbia University during his postdoc, with PhD students Yan Xiong (left) and Brian Minevich (right) and Columbia Engineering professors Sanat Kumar (second from left) and Oleg Gang (fourth from left). Note: This photo was taken prior to current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Newswise: Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn

Credit: Research published in Nature Materials (2020).

Caption: A schematic of the platform for synthesizing material voxels by incorporating various classes of nano-objects into DNA origami frames that define binding characteristics, enabling control of material self-assembly. For example, tetrahedral DNA frames assemble into diamond structures, octahedral into simple cubic, and cubic into body-centered cubic.

Newswise: Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caption: A labeled setup of the robotic liquid handler.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Genetics Nanotechnology Materials Science DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
self-assembled self-assembly DNA assembly liquid handler liquid-handling robot soft and bionanomaterials Center for Functional Nanomaterials functional materials dna origami DNA materials nanomaterial synthesis nanomaterial characterization
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn

Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery

SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit

A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors

Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars

A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making

Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy

Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves

sPHENIX Assembly Shifts into Visible High Gear

Empowering a Neighborhood to Breathe Easy
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
Newswise: A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have determined that amphibian eggs release showers of zinc upon fertilization, just like mammalian eggs. This research could have implications for human fertility studies.

Comment
Newswise: Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have found a way to simultaneously increase the strength and ductility of an alloy by introducing tiny precipitates into its matrix and tuning their size and spacing.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
 Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at Argonne have used artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time it takes to process data coming from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Comment
View More
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
Newswise: A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have determined that amphibian eggs release showers of zinc upon fertilization, just like mammalian eggs. This research could have implications for human fertility studies.

Comment
Newswise: Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have found a way to simultaneously increase the strength and ductility of an alloy by introducing tiny precipitates into its matrix and tuning their size and spacing.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
 Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at Argonne have used artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time it takes to process data coming from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Comment
View More
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
Newswise: A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have determined that amphibian eggs release showers of zinc upon fertilization, just like mammalian eggs. This research could have implications for human fertility studies.

Comment
Newswise: Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have found a way to simultaneously increase the strength and ductility of an alloy by introducing tiny precipitates into its matrix and tuning their size and spacing.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
 Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at Argonne have used artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time it takes to process data coming from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
3.60289