EVENT: The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory will kick-off its 75th anniversary with a live-streamed celebration. Meet three of the Lab’s leaders as they share their vision for the future of particle physics, climate science, quantum information science, and more. Then, the panel will answer questions from a live, virtual audience. All are welcome to join the conversation with:

Haiyan Gao, Associate Lab Director, Nuclear and Particle Physics

John Hill, Director, National Synchrotron Light Source II

Allison McComiskey, Chair, Environmental and Climate Sciences

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022

WHERE: This event will be streamed live to YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

At the time of the event, the live stream will be pinned to the top of Brookhaven’s profile on each platform. You do not need to have a Google, Facebook, or Twitter account to watch the stream; however, you will need an account on one of the platforms to submit questions to the live chat. Viewers can submit their questions for the Q&A segment in advance by emailing [email protected].

BACKGROUND: Brookhaven National Laboratory delivers discovery science and transformative technology to power and secure the nation’s future. Primarily supported by DOE’s Office of Science, Brookhaven Lab is a multidisciplinary laboratory with seven Nobel Prize-winning discoveries, 37 R&D 100 Awards, and 75 years of pioneering research. The Lab was founded in 1947 with a post-World War II desire to explore peaceful applications for atomic energy. Today, Brookhaven Lab applies its expertise and world-class facilities to a wide range of pressing scientific questions, everything from the fundamental forces of physics to the complex interactions of ecosystems and the environment. Learn more about the Lab’s research initiatives.

Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy.

