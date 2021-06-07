DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
Machine Learning System Improves Accelerator Diagnostics

A new machine learning system diagnoses particle accelerator component issues in real-time.
7-Jun-2021
The Science

Particle accelerators are huge, complex machines. Scientists and engineers have designed and built a novel machine learning system to use with the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF). The system monitors structures called accelerator cavities inside the particle accelerator. These cavities impart energy to beams of electrons for exploring the nucleus of the atom. Problems in these cavities can cause the CEBAF to trip off like a fuse. In its first field test, the machine learning system correctly identified which of these cavities were tripping off about 85 percent of the time. About 78 percent of the time, the system also correctly identified what kind of fault caused each cavity to trip.

The Impact

CEBAF is the world’s primary research facility for exploring the nature of matter inside the atom’s nucleus. More than 1,650 nuclear physicists compete for limited research time to conduct experiments with CEBAF. Being able to identify potential problems in the machine early and quickly allows CEBAF operators to optimize the time available for experiments. The new machine learning system allows operators to identify the sources and types of problems nearly instantaneously. By quickly identifying problems, machine operators can resolve those problems faster. This reduces downtime and increases how much time experiments have on CEBAF and how much data they can collect. It also frees up time for machine experts to focus on other issues.

Summary

As every moment of research time is precious, staff at CEBAF, a Department of Energy Office of Science user facility, work to ensure that potential problems in CEBAF are found and quickly resolved. Previously, when an accelerator cavity or series of cavities faulted in CEBAF, accelerator experts needed to take time to diagnose the issue. Recently, researchers designed and built a machine learning system from scratch to aid in those efforts. The system was connected to the control system for about 20 percent of the accelerator cavities in the machine. In a two-week test of the system in March 2020, CEBAF experienced a few hundred faults that the system analyzed. It provided almost real-time feedback to operators, allowing them to use the information to recover faulted cavities quickly, reducing the time CEBAF’s electron beam was not available for research. Additional results are under analysis after further system tests with the machine learning system. If results are favorable, the team hopes to expand the system to more accelerator cavities.

 

Funding

The foundation for this project was laid by work on a project led by Anna Shabalina, principal investigator on a proposal funded by Jefferson Lab’s Laboratory Directed Research and Development program. The project was later selected by DOE Nuclear Physics Program for a $1.35 million award to leverage machine learning to revolutionize experimentation and operations at user facilities in the coming years.

Breaking

Scientists propose source of unexplained solar jets

People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today

A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments

Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries

Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service

Microbes Use Ancient Metabolism to Cycle Phosphorus

Longer-Lived Lithium-Metal Battery Marks Step Forward for Electric Vehicles

This Crystal Impurity Is Sheer Perfection

Uncovering Hidden Local States in a Quantum Material

GEM Fellowship opens a new path to potential research careers

Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Solving a long-standing mystery about the desert’s rock art canvas
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Petroglyphs are carved in a material called rock varnish, the origins of which have been debated for years. Now, scientists argue it’s the result of bacteria and an adaptation that protects them from the desert sun’s harsh rays.

Newswise: Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets
Released: 2-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
Scientists Propose Source of Unexplained Solar Jets
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at PPPL have gained insight into these puzzling phenomena.

Newswise:Video Embedded virtual-summer-sundays-return
VIDEO
Released: 2-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Virtual Summer Sundays Return
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Every year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory opens its gates to thousands of community members for open house events called Summer Sundays. Visitors get to meet the Lab’s scientists and tour a different world-class science facility each week, including the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), and the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—all DOE Office of Science User Facilities.

Newswise: People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
 Argonne National Laboratory

Since its founding, Argonne has employed and partnered with innovators whose contributions have dramatically pushed the frontiers of our understanding and improved the world.

Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Department of Energy Awards 22 Million Node-Hours of Computing Time to Support Cutting-Edge Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science today announced that 22 million node-hours for 41 scientific projects under the Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) Leadership Computing Challenge (ALCC) program.

Released: 1-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces First Round of FY 2021 Public-Private Partnership Awards to Advance Fusion Energy
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $2.1 million across 9 collaborative projects between DOE national laboratories and private industry aimed at overcoming challenges in fusion energy development.

Newswise: A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
Released: 1-Jul-2021 11:55 AM EDT
A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
 Argonne National Laboratory

Using Argonne National Laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source, researchers have determined the structure of an enzyme that plays a key role in the spread of cancer cells.

Newswise: Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
Released: 1-Jul-2021 9:35 AM EDT
Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have identified the primary reaction mechanism that occurs in a rechargeable, water-based battery made from zinc and manganese oxide. The findings, published in Energy and Environmental Science, provide new insight for developing grid-scale energy storage.

Newswise: Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
Released: 30-Jun-2021 5:30 PM EDT
Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

PNNL’s new Hydrogen Energy Storage Evaluation Tool allows users to examine multiple energy delivery pathways and grid applications to maximize benefits.

Released: 30-Jun-2021 4:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $45.5 Million for Projects to Advance Biotechnology Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $45.5 million for research projects geared towards understanding and harnessing nature’s biological processes to produce clean biofuels and bioproducts.

3.02462