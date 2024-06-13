Newswise — Phani Ratna Vanamali Marthi, an R&D associate in the Power Systems Resilience group at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been elevated to the grade of senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, or IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization. Although IEEE has more than 160,000 members, only about 10% achieve senior membership, which requires significant contributions to the profession during a decade or more in the engineering field.

Newswise — In his current role, Marthi provides advanced computing capabilities for simulations of the future electric grid. This includes modeling controls and applications for integrating power electronics-based resources such as large-scale solar installations, grid energy storage and electric vehicle chargers. Most recently, Marthi has characterized quantum computing algorithms for electromagnetic transient, or EMT, simulations to simulate power electronics-based systems. He has been instrumental in demonstrations of new high-fidelity modeling techniques for three broad research projects at ORNL pertaining to grid integration of power electronics-based systems while enhancing grid stability with a combination of new modeling, software, architecture and controls.

IEEE acknowledged Marthi’s dedication to advancing the goals of the organization by honoring him with the IEEE Power and Energy Society Chapter Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2022 for his work organizing webinars and reviewing research for IEEE journals and conferences.

Marthi completed his bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering in May 2010 from Guru Nanak Engineering College, affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad, India. He joined ORNL as an intern in January 2018. A year later, he became a subcontracting student, then continued as a postdoctoral research associate in the Power Electronics Systems Integration group after earning his doctorate in electrical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in 2021.

