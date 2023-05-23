Newswise — Increasing traffic congestion in the Seattle area is a good analogy for a similar increase in congestion on high-performance computing (HPC) systems, according to scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

More complex workloads, such as training artificial intelligence (AI) models, are to blame for the HPC bottlenecks, the scientists say in a paper published in The Next Wave, the National Security Agency’s review of emerging technologies.

“We can solve the congestion through how we create the network,” said Sinan Aksoy, a senior data scientist and team leader at PNNL who specializes in the mathematical field of graph theory and complex networks.

In HPC systems, hundreds of individual computer servers, known as nodes, work as a single supercomputer. The arrangement of the nodes and links between them is the network topology.

HPC congestion occurs when the exchange of data between nodes funnels onto the same link, creating a bottleneck.

HPC system bottlenecks are more common today than they were when the systems were designed, as Aksoy and his colleagues Roberto Gioiosa, a computer scientist in the HPC group at PNNL, and Stephen Young, a mathematician in the math group at PNNL, explain in The Next Wave.

That’s because the way people use HPC systems today is different than the way they did when the systems were developed.

“This is an artifact of life changing,” said Gioiosa. “We didn’t have Facebook 20 years ago, we didn’t have this big data, we didn’t have big AI models, we didn’t have ChatGPT.”