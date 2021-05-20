DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
Science Snapshots

forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
20-May-2021
Deep Forest Soils Lose Carbon as Temperatures Climb

Study shows even the large, old, and presumably stable stores of soil carbon are vulnerable to warming and could form positive feedbacks to climate change 

-By Julie Chao

A new study led by Berkeley Lab has provided the first physical evidence that warmer temperatures lead to a significant drop in the stored carbon stock in deep forest soils. An experiment in California’s Sierra Nevada forest found that the carbon content in subsoils dropped 33% over five years. 

The research team, led by Margaret Torn, artificially heated plots of soil down to 1 meter deep by 4 degrees Celsius, which is the amount of heating projected by century’s end in a business-as-usual climate scenario. (The heating followed natural diurnal and seasonal cycles.) “We heated the whole soil profile, whereas most experiments just heat the surface,” Torn said. “That deeper soil has a very large stock of carbon and because it's old people have assumed that it's also stable. But we're saying, nope, actually, you can lose this deep, older carbon.”

This study was published in Science Advances, with Jennifer Soong as the lead author.

Soils contain twice as much carbon as the atmosphere does, and deeper subsoils (more than 20 centimeters) are believed to account for roughly half of the soil carbon. The same research team found in 2017 that the warmed soil led to an increase of CO2 released into the atmosphere by 34 to 37%.

The new study confirms that this release has continued unabated five years later and provides physical evidence of the net transfer of carbon from the soil, where it was sequestered as organic carbon, to the atmosphere, released as a greenhouse gas. This cycle, if confirmed over longer time scales, could constitute a positive feedback to climate change.

“Forests are currently a net sink of carbon and still have the potential to sequester large amounts of atmospheric CO2 in coming decades,” Torn said. “However, a better understanding of how deep soils will respond to warming is needed to accurately predict and plan for long-term changes.”

Emissions from Vaporizable Cannabis Concentrates Have Potential Health Risks

Berkeley Lab researchers analyze vaping emissions from non-cannabinoid substances found in the cannabis plant

-By Kiran Julin

As more U.S. states and countries legalize medical and recreational marijuana, consumers are increasingly turning to new types of products that avoid toxic smoke inhalation. Researchers at Berkeley Lab who previously identified potentially harmful emissions from electronic cigarettes are now identifying the potential health risks of vaping cannabis.

When a person vapes marijuana, they are inhaling vaporizable cannabis concentrate (VCC), which is a concentrated liquid or a waxy solid form of cannabis also commonly referred to as “extracts'' or “hash oils.” The concentrated liquid is usually heated into an aerosol by a battery-operated electronic device, while waxy concentrates can be aerosolized by direct application onto a heated surface (known as “dabbing”).

In a new Berkeley Lab study recently published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, researchers examined emissions associated with heating only the non-cannabinoid constituents of VCC, which are extracted from the cannabis plant alongside the psychoactive constituents but do not cause drug-like effects on the body. These non-cannabinoid compounds are a major part of VCC formulations and include terpenoids, flavonoids, and lignins - all commonly found in plants and potentially harmful when inhaled.

The research team, led by Berkeley Lab scientist Hugo Destaillats, heated and aerosolized mixtures of those compounds to simulate cannabis vaping and dabbing. They observed the formation of a large number of ultrafine particles that were released into a room-sized chamber and remained airborne for at least three hours.

“Our results suggest that high molecular weight compounds such as lignins, flavonoids, and triterpenes enhance the formation and accumulation of ultrafine particles in the air, which can then serve as carriers of substances that normally are not found in the air - otherwise known as nonvolatile and semivolatile species,” said Berkeley Lab scientist and co-author Xiaochen Tang. “These substances can then be breathed into a person’s lungs and found in the indoor environment.”

The research team also quantified 11 degradation byproducts as a result of heating the mixtures, including acrolein and methacrolein, which are highly irritating to eyes and the respiratory system. According to the study, these compounds are predicted to reach levels that may exceed reference exposure levels recommended by California.

“The bottom line is that emissions from heated cannabis concentrates are not innocuous,” said Destaillats. “Vaping and dabbing can be a source of harmful chemical exposure, and more research is needed to determine the full extent of the risk.”

The study was funded by the University of California Tobacco Related Diseases Research Program (UC-TRDRP).

Scientists Analyze Dry-sanitizing Device for Reusable PPE

The new device appears promising for decontaminating multiple types of personal protective equipment 

-By Ashleigh Papp

Ending the COVID-19 pandemic will require many things — widespread vaccine rollout and treatment options, as well as a stable supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) like N95 face masks and plastic face shields. Today, most PPE is used only once, which has created an unsustainable strain on production lines and a massive spike in landfill loads.

Current methods to decontaminate PPE, like ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, heat sterilization, and chemical disinfectants, are successful at eradicating the virus but compromise the PPE material, ultimately increasing the wearer's potential exposure to pathogens.

Antoine Snijders, a staff scientist at Berkeley Lab, and collaborators at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) School of Medicine have confirmed that under the conditions tested, a new dry-sanitizing device may provide a safe and reliable solution that doesn't alter the integrity of the PPE material. They reported their results in the journal Pathogens.

Snijders worked with his UNR colleagues to design the experiments that evaluated the efficacy of this device on N95 face masks (made of a porous material) and face shields (made from nonporous material). The device, about the size of a medium-sized trash bin, uses air pressure and ionization to decontaminate viruses and bacteria. Both forms of PPE were exposed to a close genetic model of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and put inside the device for 15 minutes. Subsequent tests indicated that the virus had been successfully inactivated on both materials.

Snijders's contribution to the research was supported by the Department of Energy's Office of Technology Transitions.

Read the UNR press release.

New Tools Link Catalytic Activity to Nanoscale Transformations

Scientists discovered exactly how a catalyst splits water molecules, an important step in improving the efficiency of hydrogen fuel generation

-Adapted from SLAC news release by Glennda Chui

Transitioning to a clean hydrogen economy will require cheaper, more efficient ways to use renewable sources of electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen. But a key step in that process, known as the oxygen evolution reaction, has proven to be a bottleneck. Today it’s only about 75% efficient, and the catalysts used to accelerate the reaction, like platinum and iridium, are rare and expensive.

To address these issues, an international team led by scientists at Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory developed a suite of advanced tools, including a new apparatus at Berkeley Lab's Advanced Light Source (ALS) that enables X-ray microscopy of catalysts under working conditions. The results were published recently in Nature.

The full suite of techniques, which also included electrochemical atomic force microscopy and scanning electrochemical cell microscopy, allowed the researchers to zoom in on tiny, six-sided nanoparticles of the catalyst, cobalt oxyhydroxide, and watch them accelerate the generation of oxygen.

At the ALS, an electrochemical flow cell was integrated into an X-ray beamline used for scanning transmission X-ray microscopy (STXM). This allowed the researchers to map out the oxidation state of the working catalyst – a chemical state associated with catalytic activity – in areas as small as about 50 nanometers (50 billionths of a meter) in diameter.

The researchers discovered that most of the catalytic activity occurred at the particle edges, and they were able to observe the chemical interactions between the particle and the surrounding liquid at the nanometer scale as they turned up the voltage to drive the reaction. Combining their observations with prior computational work, they were able to identify a single step in the reaction that limits how fast it can proceed.

“This suite of methods can tell us the ‘where, what, and why’ of how these electrocatalytic materials work under realistic operating conditions,” said Tyler Mefford, a staff scientist with Stanford and the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES) at SLAC who led the research. “Now that we have outlined how to use this platform, the applications are extremely broad.”

More:

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Science Snapshots

Credit: Roy Kaltschmidt/Berkeley Lab

Caption: Berkeley Lab scientists take soil samples at Blodgett Forest

Newswise: Science Snapshots

Credit: iStock

Caption: Berkeley Lab researchers investigated the emissions from vaporizable cannabis concentrates, which come in the form of concentrated liquids or waxy solids often referred to as “extracts” or “hash oils.”

Newswise: Science Snapshots

Credit:

Caption: Subhash Verma, associate professor of microbiology and immunology (left) and Timsy Uppal, research scientist, department of microbiology and immunology (right), conducted experiments at University of Nevada, Reno.

Newswise: Science Snapshots

Credit: CUBE3D Graphic

Caption: In this artistic rendering, bubbles of oxygen are shown rising from the edges of a six-sided, plate-like catalyst particle. Such particles carry out the oxygen evolution reaction that splits water molecules and generates oxygen gas – a key step in producing clean hydrogen fuel. Two of the techniques used in this work – atomic force microscopy (AFM) and scanning transmission X-ray microscopy (STXM) – are represented by the metallic arm at left (with AFM probe tip) and the overlay of concentric rings (a Fresnel zone plate for focusing X-rays in STXM).

Science Advances; Environmental Science & Technology; Pathogens; Nature

Breaking

Science Snapshots

ICARUS gets ready to fly

Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics

Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows

Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle

Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing

Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism

Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains

Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
Newswise: Science Snapshots
20-May-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Science Snapshots
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab on forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation

Newswise: ICARUS gets ready to fly
Released: 21-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT
ICARUS gets ready to fly
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

The ICARUS detector, part of Fermilab’s Short-Baseline Neutrino Program, will officially start its hunt for elusive sterile neutrinos this fall. The international collaboration led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia successfully brought the detector online and is now collecting test data and making final improvements.

Newswise: Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
Released: 21-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

A new robotics project named Argonaut at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure. Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by voyaging into a sea of liquid argon kept at minus-193 degrees Celsius — as cold as some of the moons of Saturn and Jupiter.

Newswise: Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
Released: 21-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
 Argonne National Laboratory

Many devices rely on rare earth elements. Disruptions to supplies have consequences. Argonne analyzed potential disruptions with a computer model called Global Critical Materials to forecast rare earth market dynamics.

Newswise: Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
19-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A compound used widely in candles offers promise for a much more modern energy challenge—storing massive amounts of energy to be fed into the electric grid as the need arises.

Newswise: Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
Released: 20-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
 Argonne National Laboratory

A groundbreaking collaboration with one of the world’s largest producers of lithium will yield critical insights into the lithium production process and how it relates to environmental sustainability.

Newswise: Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
Released: 19-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A team performed simulations on the Summit supercomputer and found that electrons in cuprates interact with phonons much more strongly than was previously thought, leading to experimentally observed “kinks” in the relationship between an electron’s energy and the momentum it carries.

Newswise: Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Released: 19-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers from Georgia Tech and the University of Tennessee–Knoxville uncovered hidden and unexpected quantum behavior in a simple iron-iodide material (FeI2) discovered almost a century ago. The new insights were enabled using neutron scattering experiments and theoretical physics calculations at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The team’s findings solves a 40-year-old puzzle about the material’s mysterious behavior and could be used as a map to unlock a treasure trove of quantum phenomena in other materials.

Newswise: Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Released: 19-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Some meteorites contain microscopic grains of stardust created by nucleosynthesis before our solar system existed. Many grains contain sulfur isotopes that are clues to the grains’ origins in novae and supernovae. Sulfur production from nucleosynthesis depends on the prior production of argon-34. Scientists created and studied argon-34 and established criteria for determining whether particular grains originated in novae or supernovae.

Newswise: Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
Released: 19-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists studied the inner workings of a solar cell material using X-ray and neutron scattering. The study revealed that liquid-like motion in the material may be responsible for their high efficiency in producing electric currents from solar energy.

Newswise: Science Snapshots
20-May-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Science Snapshots
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab on forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation

Newswise: ICARUS gets ready to fly
Released: 21-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT
ICARUS gets ready to fly
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

The ICARUS detector, part of Fermilab’s Short-Baseline Neutrino Program, will officially start its hunt for elusive sterile neutrinos this fall. The international collaboration led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia successfully brought the detector online and is now collecting test data and making final improvements.

Newswise: Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
Released: 21-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

A new robotics project named Argonaut at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure. Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by voyaging into a sea of liquid argon kept at minus-193 degrees Celsius — as cold as some of the moons of Saturn and Jupiter.

Newswise: Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
Released: 21-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
 Argonne National Laboratory

Many devices rely on rare earth elements. Disruptions to supplies have consequences. Argonne analyzed potential disruptions with a computer model called Global Critical Materials to forecast rare earth market dynamics.

Newswise: Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
19-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A compound used widely in candles offers promise for a much more modern energy challenge—storing massive amounts of energy to be fed into the electric grid as the need arises.

Newswise: Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
Released: 20-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
 Argonne National Laboratory

A groundbreaking collaboration with one of the world’s largest producers of lithium will yield critical insights into the lithium production process and how it relates to environmental sustainability.

Newswise: Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
Released: 19-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A team performed simulations on the Summit supercomputer and found that electrons in cuprates interact with phonons much more strongly than was previously thought, leading to experimentally observed “kinks” in the relationship between an electron’s energy and the momentum it carries.

Newswise: Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Released: 19-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers from Georgia Tech and the University of Tennessee–Knoxville uncovered hidden and unexpected quantum behavior in a simple iron-iodide material (FeI2) discovered almost a century ago. The new insights were enabled using neutron scattering experiments and theoretical physics calculations at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The team’s findings solves a 40-year-old puzzle about the material’s mysterious behavior and could be used as a map to unlock a treasure trove of quantum phenomena in other materials.

Newswise: Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Released: 19-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Some meteorites contain microscopic grains of stardust created by nucleosynthesis before our solar system existed. Many grains contain sulfur isotopes that are clues to the grains’ origins in novae and supernovae. Sulfur production from nucleosynthesis depends on the prior production of argon-34. Scientists created and studied argon-34 and established criteria for determining whether particular grains originated in novae or supernovae.

Newswise: Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
Released: 19-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists studied the inner workings of a solar cell material using X-ray and neutron scattering. The study revealed that liquid-like motion in the material may be responsible for their high efficiency in producing electric currents from solar energy.

Newswise: Science Snapshots
20-May-2021 6:00 PM EDT
Science Snapshots
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Science Snapshots from Berkeley Lab on forest soils, vaping cannabis risks, reusable PPE, hydrogen fuel generation

Newswise: ICARUS gets ready to fly
Released: 21-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT
ICARUS gets ready to fly
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

The ICARUS detector, part of Fermilab’s Short-Baseline Neutrino Program, will officially start its hunt for elusive sterile neutrinos this fall. The international collaboration led by Nobel laureate Carlo Rubbia successfully brought the detector online and is now collecting test data and making final improvements.

Newswise: Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
Released: 21-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Argonaut project launches design effort for super-cold robotics
 Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)

A new robotics project named Argonaut at the Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory will share that same name and spirit of adventure. Argonaut’s mission will be to monitor conditions within ultracold particle detectors by voyaging into a sea of liquid argon kept at minus-193 degrees Celsius — as cold as some of the moons of Saturn and Jupiter.

Newswise: Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
Released: 21-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
 Argonne National Laboratory

Many devices rely on rare earth elements. Disruptions to supplies have consequences. Argonne analyzed potential disruptions with a computer model called Global Critical Materials to forecast rare earth market dynamics.

Newswise: Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
19-May-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Compound Commonly Found in Candles Lights the Way to Grid-Scale Energy Storage
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A compound used widely in candles offers promise for a much more modern energy challenge—storing massive amounts of energy to be fed into the electric grid as the need arises.

Newswise: Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
Released: 20-May-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Argonne partners with Chilean company SQM to better understand lithium life cycle
 Argonne National Laboratory

A groundbreaking collaboration with one of the world’s largest producers of lithium will yield critical insights into the lithium production process and how it relates to environmental sustainability.

Newswise: Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
Released: 19-May-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

A team performed simulations on the Summit supercomputer and found that electrons in cuprates interact with phonons much more strongly than was previously thought, leading to experimentally observed “kinks” in the relationship between an electron’s energy and the momentum it carries.

Newswise: Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Released: 19-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Neutrons piece together 40-year puzzle behind iron-iodide’s mysterious magnetism
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers from Georgia Tech and the University of Tennessee–Knoxville uncovered hidden and unexpected quantum behavior in a simple iron-iodide material (FeI2) discovered almost a century ago. The new insights were enabled using neutron scattering experiments and theoretical physics calculations at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The team’s findings solves a 40-year-old puzzle about the material’s mysterious behavior and could be used as a map to unlock a treasure trove of quantum phenomena in other materials.

Newswise: Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Released: 19-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Searching for the Origins of Presolar Grains
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Some meteorites contain microscopic grains of stardust created by nucleosynthesis before our solar system existed. Many grains contain sulfur isotopes that are clues to the grains’ origins in novae and supernovae. Sulfur production from nucleosynthesis depends on the prior production of argon-34. Scientists created and studied argon-34 and established criteria for determining whether particular grains originated in novae or supernovae.

Newswise: Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
Released: 19-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Liquid-like motion in crystals could explain their promising behavior in solar cells
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists studied the inner workings of a solar cell material using X-ray and neutron scattering. The study revealed that liquid-like motion in the material may be responsible for their high efficiency in producing electric currents from solar energy.

2.65936