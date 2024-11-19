MEDIA ADVISORY: Media Tour of Bankhead National Forest Atmospheric Observatory

Meet scientists/project leaders and explore equipment deployed for major Southeastern U.S. weather and climate studies

Newswise — WHAT: Media and invited guests are welcome to tour a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) atmospheric observatory recently installed in Alabama’s Bankhead National Forest. Speak with scientists and federal and local officials, see a weather balloon launch, and get a tour of the state-of-the-art atmospheric instruments installed at the observatory.

DATE: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

TIME: 10 a.m. to noon Central Standard Time

WHERE: 3760 Alabama Highway 33, Moulton, AL 35650

BACKGROUND: The Bankhead National Forest (BNF) atmospheric observatory is part of DOE’s Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) user facility. Researchers from DOE’s Brookhaven National Laboratory led the development of the science plan behind the BNF observatory. Their goal is to collect data on interactions between the forest and the atmosphere so scientists can make better predictions about the weather and climate in the Southeastern U.S. Scientists and technicians from DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory led the installation and are overseeing operation of the equipment. Many scientists from across the DOE complex — along with research partners at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and other universities and institutions — are participating in the studies. The BNF observatory, which will operate for five years, also has space to install guest instruments, and the team will offer educational opportunities for students.

TENTATIVE EVENT TIMELINE:

10:00 Media arrive at site

10:05 Nicki Hickmon, Argonne National Laboratory, ARM Associate Director for Operations

10:10 Gerald “Gary” Geernaert, DOE Earth and Environmental Systems Sciences Division Director

10:15 Andy Scott, U.S. of Department of Agriculture Forest Service, District Ranger

10:20 Chongai Kuang, Brookhaven National Laboratory, BNF site science team lead

10:25 Sean Freeman, University of Alabama in Huntsville researcher

10:30 Weather balloon launch

10:45 Break into small groups for facility tours

11:30 Tall tower walking tour, optional

Noon Conclude

REGISTRATION:

Media interested in attending must register in advance at this link. Upon completion, you’ll receive additional instructions to provide Real ID-compliant identification and complete a waiver form. Please note that visits by non-U.S. citizens require extra levels of approval which may add processing time.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This media event will take place one day prior to the scientific kickoff meeting for the BNF observatory. The meeting is an opportunity for interested researchers, community, and partners to join in learning about the BNF observatory and the associated opportunities for research. The agenda is available online. Media interested in attending any part of the December 4-5 meeting in addition to the December 3 media tour must also register for the meeting at this link.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Julie Parente, Argonne National Laboratory

Head of Communications, Computing, Environment and Life Sciences Directorate

[email protected]

630-252-2372

Rolanda Jundt, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

ARM Public Information Officer

[email protected]

509-308-3148

# # #

The ARM user facility is funded by the DOE Office of Science.

The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit science.energy.gov.