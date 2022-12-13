Newswise — Total global carbon dioxide emissions are reaching their highest levels ever and are estimated to increase in the coming years unless bold actions are taken. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory is developing critical new technologies to capture carbon and remove it from the atmosphere. For example, Argonne researchers are creating computational tools to simulate carbon capture technologies. In the near term, they are studying point-source capture, where the carbon dioxide trapping occurs at — or very close to — an exhaust stream, such as a factory’s flue-gas stack.

Read the full story.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://​ener​gy​.gov/​s​c​ience.