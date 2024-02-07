Energy systems researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory unveiled a groundbreaking solution using advanced recycling methods for post-use plastics to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 18% to 23% compared to traditional fossil-based plastic production methods. Published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, this study showcases how pyrolysis, a high-temperature process converting plastics into valuable oils, could transform post-use plastics into new, low-density and high-density polyethylene, reducing the reliance on fossil resources to produce new plastic. By integrating just 5% of pyrolysis oil from post-use plastic, this innovation not only drives sustainability goals but also paves the way for a 40% to 50% reduction in emissions compared to current plastic manufacturing practices.

