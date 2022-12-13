Is it possible for nonbiological materials to ​“learn”? The answer is yes. Scientists used the Advanced Photon Source, a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science user facility located at the DOE”s Argonne National Laboratory, to observe a nonliving material mimic behavior associated with learning. This discovery could lead to an entirely new generation of supercomputers that mimic the human brain and pave the way for better artificial intelligence devices. To make a brain-inspired computer, researchers look at nonbiological materials whose properties could be tailored to show evidence of learning-like behaviors.

