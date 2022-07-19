Newswise — UPTON, NY– After a successful first event, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Quantum Information Science (QIS) Research Centers are preparing for their second virtual QIS Career Fair, to be held on Sept. 14, 2022. The event aims to make undergraduate, graduate, and postdoc communities aware of the wide range of QIS careers they can pursue—from technical and scientific roles to positions that facilitate research and bring awareness to the field, in areas including communications, marketing, and human resources. Experts from DOE national laboratories, academic institutions, and industry will attend the event to meet with job candidates, talk about their experiences, and answer questions about this exciting, interdisciplinary field.

Registration opened on June 16, and anyone interested in attending can sign up until September 12. The event is free and will be hosted virtually. An agenda has also been posted, outlining the various workshops, discussion panels, and networking opportunities happening throughout the day. Each of these breakout events is tailored to provide information and interactions relevant to the diverse range of job seekers interested in quantum.

Exhibitors, including all five National QIS Research Centers, will be in attendance. Led by a DOE national laboratory, each National QIS Research Center represents a partnership of labs, universities, and industry, bringing together some of the most innovative minds in research. Members of each center look forward to sharing their experiences, giving advice, and answering participants’ questions.

The QIS Career Fair is being organized by the Brookhaven National Laboratory-led Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage (C2QA).

