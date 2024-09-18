Newswise — Kashif Nawaz, distinguished researcher and section head for Building Technologies Research at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, or ASME. The Fellow grade recognizes outstanding engineering achievements for members with 10 or more years of active practice.

Nawaz joined ORNL in 2016 as a research scientist in buildings equipment. He specializes in the heating, cooling and dehumidification systems of buildings including the development of novel heat exchangers and enhanced phase-change material processes. He has pioneered the development of additively manufactured next-generation heat exchangers made from metals, ceramics and polymer composites for a range of energy applications. Nawaz’s research has also led to the development of a new technology for the direct air capture of carbon dioxide using existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.

He has co-authored more than 200 publications including journal articles, conference papers and reports, and has more than 10 patents on thermal management processes. As a member of ASME, Nawaz has served as chair of the Heat Transfer Equipment and the Environmental Heat Transfer committees. He is regularly involved in the organization of ASME conferences including serving as program, track and session chair.

Prior to joining ORNL, Nawaz was a senior engineer in the Heat Transfer Center of Excellence at Johnson Controls. He currently holds a joint faculty appointment with The Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education at the University of Tennessee. Nawaz earned his doctoral degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

