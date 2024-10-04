Newswise — Oak Ridge National Laboratory has launched its Neutron Nexus pilot program with Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, or FAMU, and Florida State University, or FSU, through the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering. The first program of its kind nationwide, it’s aimed at broadening and diversifying the scientific user community with outreach to universities and colleges to increase collaboration and, ultimately, scientific advancement.

Although a recently planned two-day “ORNL Days” event in Florida was cut short by one day because of Hurricane Helene, the presentations and networking that did happen set the stage to carry out the joint vision of the initiative for ORNL’s Neutron Sciences Directorate and host institutions.

The goals of the ORNL Neutron Nexus program are to foster professional and personal relationships, widen neutron science educational opportunities, plan in-person visits to ORNL for students and faculty, organize on-site presence for remote experiments, increase engagement for technical and scientific support, and set up physical space commitments between ORNL and a regional collection of colleges and universities, including Minority Serving Institutions, or MSIs, community colleges and technical colleges.

The new Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the joint FAMU-FSU college is part of the inaugural Neutron Nexus, as ORNL “brings neutrons” to northern Florida, enabling new users to leverage cutting-edge neutron scattering and imaging capabilities to transform their research.

“The Neutron Nexus program brings together a premier national lab and a premier engineering department to address critical topics for the nation’s future, leveraging the world-class neutron scattering capabilities we have at ORNL,” said Susan Hubbard, ORNL Deputy for Science and Technology. “We will explore a range of mechanisms to grow our partnership, including through joint faculty, collaborative research, and graduate student engagements.”

“It’s exciting to widen our reach to strengthen already existing relationships, as we have had with FSU and FAMU, and to create new partnerships we hope will continue for many years. This is all to the benefit of ORNL, our university collaborators and, most importantly, to the benefit of science. We are thrilled to bring the wonder of neutrons to a new generation of undergraduate and graduate students and help faculty expand their science and technology impact,” said Jens Dilling, associate laboratory director for Neutron Sciences at ORNL.

The special relationship between the two universities as the “parents” of the nation’s only joint college of engineering and the unique model of the college itself are particularly beneficial to the pilot Neutron Nexus program.

“The collaboration between the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and Oak Ridge National Laboratory is a testament to our collective efforts to advance cutting-edge research and innovation,” said FAMU President Timothy L. Beard. “The launch of the new Materials Science and Engineering Department at our school will ensure that our graduates are prepared to assume leadership roles in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.”

FSU President Richard McCullough noted that ORNL is a powerhouse in scientific research, and this partnership strengthens the joint college’s ability to lead in engineering innovation.

“We’re investing significantly in recruiting tenure-track and research faculty to build this materials science and engineering department,” said McCullough. “Their expertise will elevate our research, teaching and ability to shape the future.”

He added, “It’s certainly an honor to be one of Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s key university partners and to be part of Oak Ridge Associated Universities.”

Why neutron scattering?

Because neutrons offer unique features, they can provide insights no other research method can. They are non-invasive and can probe small but also massive materials because of neutrons’ ability to tunnel through. Neutrons are especially sensitive to chemical elements like lithium, carbon and hydrogen, which play significant roles in organic material, combustion processes and batteries, to name a few. Neutrons have a magnetic moment — a built-in compass to detect magnetic materials or behaviors — which are crucial for many electronic and electric devices, as well as quantum computers.

Neutron scattering seeks to answer questions about the fundamental nature of materials at the atomic scale. Neutrons spur innovations that improve our daily lives: more powerful computers, more effective drugs, longer-lasting batteries, drought-resistant crops, and stronger and sustainable infrastructure. Neutron research will play a critical role in providing solutions to the world’s grand scientific challenges, including clean energy and national security.

About ORNL’s user facilities

Oak Ridge National Laboratory delivers a world-class neutron sciences program made possible by the safe and reliable operation of two of the most advanced neutron scattering facilities in the world: the High Flux Isotope Reactor, or HFIR, and the Spallation Neutron Source, or SNS.

Few neutron facilities around the world can match the power and scientific capabilities SNS and HFIR offer, coupled with close access to additional world-leading research facilities. As a result, thousands of scientists from around the world apply each year to complete their research at HFIR and SNS. The most promising proposals are selected by a scientific panel through peer review. Scientists who have their proposals chosen may use the facilities and instruments at SNS and HFIR free of charge in return for making their data and findings public.

About the Joint College

The FAMU-FSU College of Engineering is the joint engineering research and education institution for Florida A&M and Florida State universities, the only such shared college in the nation. It’s located less than three miles from each campus. After satisfying prerequisites at their home university, students learn together at the central engineering campus with its adjacent, associated research centers and a national laboratory.

About the Department of Energy Office of Science

SNS and HFIR are Department of Energy Office of Science user facilities.

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for DOE’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. The Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit energy.gov/science. — Amy J. Keller