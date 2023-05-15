Newswise — The National Virtual Climate Laboratory (NVCL), a comprehensive web portal for climate science projects funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science’s Biological and Environmental Research (BER) program, is now available.

The NVCL is a portal for those who have a stake in the climate crisis, such as researchers, students, faculty, and other interested organizations. Portal users will be able to find a wide range of national laboratory experts, programs, projects, activities, and user facilities that are engaged in climate research across the BER portfolio. The portal enables more efficient engagement with DOE’s climate science and technology, including building a next-generation climate workforce by facilitating equitable and inclusive training and career opportunities for students and practitioners.

The NVCL has three major objectives:

Centralize access to DOE climate research via a curated, accessible, continuously updated database of resources.

Facilitate climate training opportunities for students, faculty, and early career scientists.

Encourage collaborations between national laboratories and interested organizations, including Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“Climate science impacts everyone, and we need everyone’s voice to make a difference,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, DOE’s Office of Science Director. “The NVCL brings our climate information together in one accessible place, unifying communities, scientists, and students in developing solutions.”

“With the launch of the NVCL portal, we will have the ability to get DOE climate science into the hands of underrepresented researchers and students in the climate field,” said Cristina Negri, NVCL project lead and Director of the Environmental Science Division at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory.

National labs with climate research included in the NVCL include Argonne National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratories. The NVCL also includes BER-supported DOE Office of Science User Facilities, including the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement(link is external)">Atmospheric Radiation Measurement facility and the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory.

Visit nvcl.energy.gov to access DOE-BER climate science information.