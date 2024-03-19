Newswise — The portal for climate science projects now includes a repository of U.S. Department of Energy and national laboratory job opportunities and internships.

The National Virtual Climate Laboratory (NVCL) is a comprehensive web portal featuring climate science projects funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science’s Biological and Environmental Research (BER) program. It is a living portal, with new functionalities added continuously. New features are designed specifically to help students, faculty and researchers interested in climate science find connections and opportunities they seek.

The NVCL portal can be used to find a wide range of national laboratory experts, programs, projects, activities and user facilities engaged in climate research across the BER portfolio. New features include climate-related internships, appointments, grants, and other opportunities for students and professionals at all levels. There is also a news section featuring climate and student news, and a calendar of events that includes conferences, workshops, trainings, webinars and meetings.

The portal’s ​“new opportunities” menu is a one-stop shop. Climate jobs and internships at DOE and DOE’s participating laboratories are highlighted. This recruiting feature gives users access to research projects, past and current funding opportunity announcements, and upcoming application deadlines all in one easy-to-find place.

Climate science impacts everyone, and we need everyone’s voice to make a difference,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, director of DOE’s Office of Science. ​“By providing students, faculty, and research scientists with seamless access to internship, educational, and training opportunities, the NVCL will not only foster skill development but also facilitate enduring collaborations, particularly with institutions serving underrepresented students, thereby ensuring a more inclusive and dynamic future for the scientific workforce.”

One of NVCL’s major objectives is to support the development of a next-generation climate workforce. Facilitating equitable and inclusive training and career opportunities for students and practitioners is one way NVCL is meeting that objective. Students interested in climate related internships will be able to find general information about programs that may support that internship, learn about past interns and get useful information to apply for positions.

For example, DOE is currently seeking applications for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research program. The program helps students advance their Ph.D. thesis research while working at a DOE national laboratory, collaborating with world-class scientists, and using state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge scientific instrumentation. Applications are due May 1.

“The NVCL is the place to go for cutting-edge opportunities as a lab researcher, stakeholder or college student,” said Gary Geernaert, BER director of the Earth and Environmental Systems Sciences Division and NVCL program manager. ​“These enhancements not only streamline access to valuable climate opportunities but also underscore our commitment to shaping the next generation of climate leaders through inclusive training and career development.”

“The new website features are a significant step forward in advancing climate science education and research, as they provide users with direct links to opportunities and news that are of interest to students, faculty, and other interested parties,” said Cristina Negri, NVCL project lead and director of the Environmental Science Division at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory. ​“Argonne is proud to be a partner institution and we look forward to facilitating the inclusion of more climate researchers and students to the Laboratory system, including Argonne.”

DOE national labs with climate research included in the NVCL include Argonne, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories. The NVCL also includes BER-supported DOE Office of Science User Facilities, including the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement facility and the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory.

Visit nvcl​.ener​gy​.gov to access DOE-BER climate science information.

