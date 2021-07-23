DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
New Imaging Isotope Meets Promising Therapy Isotopes

New production methods for cerium-134 advance technologies for imaging human disease and guiding treatment.
23-Jul-2021
The Science

A multidisciplinary team has demonstrated the production, purification, and potential application of cerium-134. This isotope decays into lanthanum-134, an isotope useful for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. PET imaging uses radioactive substances to visualize and measure processes in the body. It is an essential tool in diagnosing disease and monitoring treatment. The team demonstrated the use of cerium-134 for PET imaging in mice. The results show that cerium-134, through its lanthanum-134 decay product, could serve as a diagnostic partner for medical treatments based on actinium-225 or thorium-227.

The Impact

Increasing the availability of cerium-134 for imaging could benefit the medical use of therapeutic radioactive isotopes. These isotopes emit alpha particles that target cancer and other diseases. Cerium-134 is chemically similar to actinium-225 and thorium-227. This means cerium-134 can be attached to the same targeting systems as the therapeutic isotopes. Using the same targeting systems means that cerium-134 diagnostics and actinium-225 and thorium-227 treatments will behave in similar ways in the body. This allows scientists to use cerium-134 to view and monitor actinium-225 and thorium-227 as they work. The result is more information for medical researchers and clinicians treating disease.

Summary

Developing targeted medical interventions that use radioactive isotopes to treat disease could transform how science treats disease. This approach involves selectively delivering an alpha-emitting radioisotope like actinium-225 and thorium-227 to diseased cells such as tumors. The radioactive decay kills the diseased cell while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue. Widespread implementation of this approach would be easier if medical practitioners had more tools to non-invasively and accurately track the radioactive medication in the body. One such tool is PET imaging with cerium-134. Unfortunately, actinium-225, thorium-227, and many other alpha-emitting radioisotopes are incompatible with PET imaging. The team demonstrated in mice that PET imaging cerium-134, through its lanthanum-134 decay product, can track actinium-225 and thorium-227. Greater availability of cerium-134 therefore opens the door to the development of additional targeted cancer therapies.

These isotopes can be purchased from the DOE Isotope Program at www.isotopes.gov.

 

Funding

This research was supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Isotope Program, managed by the Office of Science for Isotope R&D and Production. The Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is a DOE Office of Science user facility. The researchers also acknowledge support from a DOE Integrated University Program graduate research fellowship and a Nuclear Regulatory Commission Faculty Development Grant.

Climate experts share insights in new report from Argonne’s America Resilient Conference

Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions

New Imaging Isotope Meets Promising Therapy Isotopes

Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials

A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America

New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211

Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation

Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease

How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition

Scientists Further Their Investigation into the Origin of Elements in the Universe

Newswise:Video Embedded climate-experts-share-insights-in-new-report-from-argonne-s-america-resilient-conference
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 1:25 PM EDT
Climate Experts Share Insights in New Report From Argonne’s America Resilient Conference
 Argonne National Laboratory

America Resilient proposed key ways to mitigate the degree of likely human suffering, loss of biodiversity, and disruptions to critical societal systems by building resilience and mitigating the effects of climate change in the United States.

Comment
Newswise: Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions
Released: 26-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions
 Argonne National Laboratory

A team of Argonne scientists has leveraged artificial intelligence to train computers to keep up with the massive amounts of X-ray data taken at the Advanced Photon Source.

Comment
Released: 23-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT
DOE Announces $73 Million for Research to Advance Quantum Science and Technology
 Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society.

Comment
Newswise: New Imaging Isotope Meets Promising Therapy Isotopes
Released: 23-Jul-2021 11:20 AM EDT
New Imaging Isotope Meets Promising Therapy Isotopes
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Researchers have demonstrated the production, purification, and potential application of cerium-134. The isotope decays into lanthanum-134, which is useful for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. The results mean that cerium-134 could support medical treatments based on actinium-225 or thorium-227.

Comment
Newswise: Department of Energy Awards $4.15 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
Released: 22-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Awards $4.15 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
 Argonne National Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $4.15 million to Argonne National Laboratory to support collaborations with industry aimed at commercializing promising energy technologies.

Comment
Newswise: Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials
Released: 22-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers at Duke University and Michigan State University used neutrons at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to gain new fundamental insights into two magnesium-based materials. Investigations at the atomic scale revealed the origin and mechanism behind the materials’ ability to convert thermal energy at room temperature into electricity and provides possible new pathways for improving thermoelectric applications such as those in the Perseverance rover and myriad other devices and energy-generation technologies.

Comment
Newswise: A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America
Released: 22-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America
 Argonne National Laboratory

A new report summarizes the manufacturing and production locations of lithium-ion battery cells and packs by make and model for PEVs sold in the U.S. from 2010 to 2020. It also summarizes the annual and cumulative Li-ion battery capacity installed in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) sold in the U.S.

Comment
Newswise: Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL
Released: 22-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Article profiles 47-year tenure and ground-breaking contributions of distinguished theoretical physicist.

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
DOE Announces $11 Million to Study Critical Ecosystems and Improve Climate and Earth System Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $11 million in funding for new research studying how critical ecosystems, such as forests, arid lands, and coastal environments, are impacted by extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts, and heat waves.

Comment
Newswise: New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211
Released: 22-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211
Department of Energy, Office of Science

One isotope of the extremely rare element Astatine has shown promise in the treatment of malignant brain tumors, ovarian cancer, advanced blood and lymph system cancers. However, because of its short half-life, scientists need a rapid system with high yield to recover the isotope, At-211, for medical use. Scientists have developed a new purification system that results in a high purity, high yield recovery of At-211.

Comment
View More
