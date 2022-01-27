Newswise — The Oppenheimer Science and Energy Leadership Program has announced its fifth cohort.

The Oppenheimer Science and Energy Leadership Program (OSELP) is pleased to announce the selection of Fellows for the 2022 Cohort. Established in 2017, OSELP is a distinguished Fellowship Program that brings together exceptional leaders to explore the complexities, challenges and opportunities facing the national laboratory system and the Department of Energy (DOE).

The fifth OSELP Cohort consists of 33 individuals representing all 17 of the DOE national laboratories, with professional backgrounds spanning technical, operational and strategic domains. Selection as an Oppenheimer Fellow is a highly competitive process. Candidates are nominated by national lab directors, assessed by a committee of former national lab directors and former senior DOE officials, and accepted into the program by the National Laboratory Directors’ Council (NLDC).

As the premier leadership development program of the NLDC, the Oppenheimer program is building the national lab leaders of tomorrow. Throughout the year, the Fellows develop think-pieces that address major organizational, policy, scientific or other challenges within national labs’ mission space. Think-pieces are presented to the NLDC and other senior leaders at a capstone event that closes the program in December in Washington, D.C.

Our congratulation to the following individuals selected from Argonne National Laboratory for the 2022 Oppenheimer Cohort.

Dave Brannegan , M.S. , director, Decision and Infrastructure Sciences division, Argonne National Laboratory.

, director, Decision and Infrastructure Sciences division, Argonne National Laboratory. Julie Carrera , Ph.D. , deputy division director, Strategic Security Sciences, Argonne National Laboratory.

, deputy division director, Strategic Security Sciences, Argonne National Laboratory. Ian Clo ë t , Ph.D. , deputy division director and Theory group leader, Argonne National Laboratory.

, deputy division director and Theory group leader, Argonne National Laboratory. Catherine Hurley, P.E., LEED AP , ISSP-CSP , Strategic Planning and Sustainability program manager, Argonne National Laboratory.

