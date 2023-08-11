Newswise — Kashif Nawaz and Mahabir Bhandari, building technologies researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, were recognized for research achievements in support of ASHRAE during the 2023 annual conference of the national heating, refrigerating, and air-conditioning engineering society.

Nawaz, a distinguished researcher and head of ORNL’s Buildings Technologies Research Section, received the Crosby Field Award, which honors the highest-rated paper presented before a technical session, a symposium or poster session or at a society meeting. He was recognized for the paper, “Impact and Value of ASHRAE’s Standards and Technology (RP-1848).”

Nawaz has more than 15 years of research and development experience and is a recognized leader in different aspects of a building’s heating, cooling and dehumidification systems, including novel heat exchangers. He has pioneered the development of a new generation of high-temperature heat exchangers manufactured with ceramics and composites using additive manufacturing. His recent research has led to the development of unique concepts for direct air capture of carbon dioxide from buildings. Nawaz previously received ASHRAE’s Exceptional Service Award and the Distinguished Service Award.

Bhandari, a researcher in the Building Envelope and Materials Research group, received the Distinguished Service Award, which salutes members who have served the society with distinction by giving their time and talent in chapter, regional and society activities. He has more than 20 years of experience in the field of building energy performance. Bhandari’s research focuses on whole-building energy simulation and the integration of energy-efficient technologies in buildings. He also leads the combined heat and power deployment support program for DOE’s Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office. He has served as a chair of ASHRAE’s fenestration technical committee.

“We are proud of these distinguished researchers for all that they do, not only for ORNL but also for the larger professional community,” said Robert Wagner, director of ORNL’s Buildings and Transportation Science Division. “Both Mahabir and Kashif have made significant contributions to the advancement of building envelope and equipment research.”

Founded in 1894, ASHRAE is a global professional society committed to serving humanity by advancing the arts and sciences of heating ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and allied fields.

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for DOE’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. The Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.