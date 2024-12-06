Newswise — Four researchers from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory were recognized as Highly Cited Researchers by Clarivate, a data analytics firm that specializes in scientific and academic research; Clarivate calculates impact factor using data from Web of Science. Highly Cited Researchers rank in the top 1% by citations for their field and publication year.

“These world-class researchers exemplify excellence in science and ORNL’s core value of impact,” said ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer. “They have also demonstrated their strong commitment to collaboration and the advancement of their respective fields."

ORNL awardees are:

Arthur Ragauskas, the University of Tennessee-ORNL Governor's Chair for Biorefining, and David Mandrus, a UT Knoxville professor, are named on the list with ORNL as their second affiliation. Easo George, who retired from ORNL as the Governor’s Chair for Advanced Alloy Theory and Development, is named on the list for his work in materials science.

“I came to the lab in 2014, and I was struck by the spirit of collaboration,” said Ragauskas. “My name is on these publications, but that's only 10% of the whole effort. I'd like to take a moment to thank my postdocs and the other researchers who collaborated with me. They did the lion's share.”

This year 2,507 Highly Cited Researcher designations were given to researchers at institutions in the United States, representing 21 fields of the sciences and social sciences. Explore the full 2024 Highly Cited Researchers list and learn more about the evaluation and selection for the list.

The researchers were recognized in a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14.

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for the Department of Energy's Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States.