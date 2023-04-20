Newswise — Andrew Lupini, a scientist and inventor at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been elected Fellow of the Microscopy Society of America.

MSA fellows are senior distinguished members who have made significant contributions to the advancement of microscopy and microanalysis through scientific achievement and service to the scientific community and the society. Lupini was one of only four scientists named an MSA Fellow this year.

Lupini was cited “for foundational contribution of theory and practice of aberration correction STEM [scanning transmission electron microscopy], and applications for high-resolution EELS [electron energy loss spectroscopy] and e-beam atomic fabrication.”

Karren More, director of ORNL’s Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, also an MSA fellow, said, “Andy’s contributions to the field of microscopy cannot be overstated. He is an exceptional and prolific scientist whose range of research spans microscopy to optics, quantum mechanics and nanotechnology. This is a well-deserved honor.”

Lupini is a widely cited physicist and microscopist who earned his doctorate in physics from the Cavendish Laboratory of Cambridge University in the United Kingdom in 2001. Lupini is the leader of the Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy group at CNMS and is one of the inventors of the first aberration corrector in a scanning transmission electron microscope to demonstrate improved resolution.

ORNL’s CNMS, a DOE Office of Science user facility, offers the national and international user community access to staff expertise and state-of-the-art equipment for a broad range of nanoscience research, including nanomaterials synthesis, nanofabrication, imaging, microscopy, characterization and theory-modeling simulation.

Lupini’s research interests include all forms of electron microscopy and spectroscopy, especially as applied to new or quantum materials, including high energy-resolution EELS. He was named a Fellow of the American Physical Society in 2021.

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for DOE’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. The Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science. — Lawrence Bernard