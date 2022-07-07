Newswise — The American Society of Mechanical Engineers, or ASME, selected Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) researcher Bryan Maldonado for the 2022 Old Guard Early Career Award. He was recognized for exceptional service to ASME activities including science and engineering student mentorship.

Maldonado, who supports building envelope research in ORNL’s Energy Science and Technology Directorate, specializes in statistical machine learning, stochastic dynamic programming, control theory and model-based optimal control. While a post-doctoral researcher at ORNL, Maldonado developed artificial intelligence-based control methods and implemented modeling and control strategies for propulsion systems. His cross-cutting research in buildings and transportation utilizes the capabilities of several Department of Energy national user facilities at ORNL including the National Transportation Research Center, the Building Technologies Research and Integration Center, and the Spallation Neutron Source.

Prior to joining ORNL as a research and development associate, Maldonado served in various fellowship and research assistant positions with the Powertrain Control Laboratory and the Army Research Laboratory Center for Propulsion in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In addition to ASME, Maldonado is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and SAE, formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers. He earned his doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Established in 1994, the ASME Old Guard Early Career Award recognizes outstanding early career engineers who have advanced quickly in their professional careers, have participated in advancing their education, have shown leadership in ASME, and have volunteered actively in their communities.

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. The Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.