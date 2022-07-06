Newswise — Burak Ozpineci, a Corporate Fellow and section head for Vehicle and Mobility Systems Research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is one of six international recipients of the eighth Nagamori Award chosen annually by the Nagamori Foundation based in Kyoto, Japan. The honor recognizes outstanding researchers and engineers working in electric motors, motor drives and related fields.

At ORNL, Ozpineci’s research focuses on electric drive technologies and wireless charging. He was recognized for his research contributions to developing low-cost, high-efficiency, compact electric motor drives for electrified transportation systems.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Nagamori Foundation,” Ozpineci said. “It’s a privilege to be one of the researchers chosen for this prestigious award highlighting my contributions to transportation electrification through my 20-plus year career.”

In addition to the Nagamori honor, Ozpineci was named a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers for contributions to transportation electrification and wireless charging of electric vehicles. The IEEE Power Electronics Society recognized Ozpineci with the IEEE PELS Vehicle and Transportation Systems Achievement Award. He has earned several Distinguished Achievement awards from the Department of Energy, holds two R&D 100 awards and co-leads DOE’s Electric Drive Technologies Consortium.

“Burak is a recognized leader in power electronics research, and he is well known for his scientific achievements in wireless charging,” said Robert Wagner, ORNL’s Buildings and Transportation Science Division director. “He’s also a true innovator, whose pioneering work has advanced our understanding of vehicle power electronics. I am pleased to see him receive this international honor from the Nagamori Foundation.”

Ozpineci was named a Corporate Fellow at ORNL in 2021 for his extraordinary scientific leadership and career accomplishments. He’s also a joint faculty member with the Bredesen Center at the University of Tennessee, where he earned his doctorate in electrical engineering.

