Newswise — Peter Fuhr, leader of the Grid Communications and Security Group at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been elected a 2021 fellow of the International Society of Automation, or ISA.

He was recognized for “outstanding and acknowledged engineering and scientific attainments” by the ISA. The election follows peer evaluations and a majority vote of the Society's executive board. Fuhr was one of only three members elevated to fellow for 2021.

Fuhr, a physicist and engineer, is an expert in sensing, automation and control systems, and secure communications. Among his achievements at ORNL was the successful establishment of the DarkNet program, focused on the development and deployment of secure communications network architecture and associated technologies for the nation’s power grid.

Fuhr also holds an R&D 100 award for power grid sensor technology, numerous patents and invention disclosures, and has authored more than 100 publications. He has served in multiple roles with IEEE and ISA, including as director of ISA’s Communications Division.

In addition to advancing technical competence in automation and controls, ISA develops global standards for operational excellence. The organization advances manufacturing and critical infrastructure cybersecurity readiness and awareness to proactively address growing threats through its ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance.

ORNL is managed by UT-Battelle for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. DOE’s Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.