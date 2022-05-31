Newswise — Adrian Sabau of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has been named an ASM International Fellow.

Sabau joined ORNL in 1997 and is a senior materials scientist in the lab’s Computational Sciences and Engineering Division.

He was honored by ASM International for his “unique applications of computational fluid dynamics and advanced modeling to materials science and engineering, specifically related to surface treatments, solidification, and other key areas in processing and performance."

The recipient of three R&D 100 awards in process sciences, Sabau is also a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, or ASME. He has been awarded six patents and has published more than 160 technical papers in advanced manufacturing and energy systems for extreme environments.

His research seeks to advance materials development for energy applications through multiphysics simulation models for processing-microstructure-property optimization in advanced manufacturing, such as metal casting and additive manufacturing, and novel designs of components for enhanced performance in extreme environments, such as those found in fossil energy, carbon management and nuclear fusion.

He has led multidisciplinary teams on heat exchanger design, laser-interference processing and high-heat flux testing of neutron-irradiated materials and components for NASA’s space Parker Solar Probe.

“I am honored by ASM International’s recognition of my contributions to materials science and engineering. As my work at ORNL has demonstrated, we can find solutions to many complex technological challenges in advanced manufacturing and energy systems for extreme environments working together in multidisciplinary teams,” Sabau said.

According to its website, ASM is the “world’s largest and most established materials information society” and seeks “to gather, process and disseminate materials information globally, through education, networking and professional development for members, organizations served by our members and the materials community.”

ASM established the Fellow of the Society honor in 1969 and continues to recognize excellence in materials science and engineering with the award. ASM International was formerly known as the American Society for Metals.

ORNL is managed by UT-Battelle for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. DOE’s Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.