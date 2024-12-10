Newswise — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is proud to announce that Chris Johnson, a senior chemist and Argonne Distinguished Fellow, has been elected as a 2024 fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). This prestigious honor recognizes Johnson’s significant contributions to battery science, particularly his work on lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery technologies.

Johnson has over 30 years of experience advancing energy storage solutions, including pioneering the development of nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathode materials at the core of lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles. This technology also has other possible applications, such as grid energy storage systems and everyday devices, including cellphones and laptops.

“Being recognized as a fellow of the NAI is a great honor for me, and I hope that my work will inspire others who are striving to develop innovative solutions for our world.” — Chris Johnson, Argonne Distinguished Fellow and senior chemist

“I believe that creativity and persistence are essential for successful innovation. Moving a great idea forward is only the beginning. The real work begins with the dedication to turn that idea into a reality,” Johnson said. ​“Being recognized as a fellow of the NAI is a great honor for me, and I hope that my work will inspire others who are striving to develop innovative solutions for our world.”

Johnson’s groundbreaking research has resulted in 44 U.S. patents, many of which have been licensed to leading companies, including General Motors and LG Chem. These partnerships have spurred the commercialization of advanced battery technologies, driving job creation and economic growth in the energy sector.

In addition, Johnson has published over 150 scientific papers, solidifying his position as a global authority on battery science. His contributions extend to the development of emerging sodium-ion batteries and lithium-air technologies, further broadening the scope of energy storage innovation.

The NAI Fellow designation highlights not only Johnson’s individual accomplishments but also Argonne’s pivotal role in advancing clean energy technologies. Johnson will be formally inducted at the NAI’s 14th Annual Conference in Atlanta in June 2025.

This research was supported by the DOE Office of Science, Office of Basic Energy Sciences, and the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office.

