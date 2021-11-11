Argonne chemist Max Delferro’s research focuses on chemical recycling and upcycling of plastic that would mitigate global plastic pollution. He leads a team that developed several new methods for converting discarded plastics into higher quality commodities such as lubricant oils or waxes. In turn, the waxes can be processed into everyday products like detergents and cosmetics.

Researchers from across Argonne are also collaborating to design plastic materials with reuse in mind, focusing on how it might degrade in specific environments and what it might degrade into.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Izc-8-xM6r4

https://www.anl.gov/article/rethinking-the-science-of-plastic-recycling

https://isen.northwestern.edu/scientists-tackle-plastic-waste-with-128m-award-from-department-of-energy