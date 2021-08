Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:40 PM EDT

Lighting the Way for Nanotube Innovation

Scientists have learned how to place crystalline defects in new materials with atomic-scale precision. This enables materials that can control excitons—energy carriers similar to subatomic particles. New research reveals how to create local energy wells that “capture” the excitons. This small but important step could lead to smaller, more efficient components for optical telecommunications.