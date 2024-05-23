Newswise — The Princeton Plasma Innovation Center (PPIC) will be the first new building at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory in decades. It will provide much needed modern state-of-the-art adaptable laboratory and collaboration space. It is the “centerpiece” to a reinvigorated campus and heralds a new era for PPPL. DOE was honored to celebrate the groundbreaking of this new building with PPPL, Princeton Site Office, Congressional and Princeton University officials on May 9th.

The building will provide space during a crucial time at PPPL. The laboratory is expanding its research mission and increasing its workforce. Notably, PPIC will support PPPL’s efforts to diversify its research in applied materials and sustainability sciences. This work will strengthen the United States’ position in key industries, including semiconductor manufacturing. It will also enable scientists to develop research methods that can help sustainably decarbonize industries.

PPIC will provide collaboration space with cutting-edge visualization capabilities. These spaces will promote research with scientists around the world. The new building will have space for a science education laboratory to train and inspire the next generation of researchers.

PPIC will include several sustainable features. A geothermal system will provide a fully electrified, zero emissions building. This system will also provide energy-efficient heating and air conditioning. PPIC is designed to use carbon free energy, which will bring the site closer to eliminating fossil fuel emissions. The building also includes many other environmentally sensitive features such as sunshades and energy/water efficient equipment. It has achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold certification for sustainability, a major achievement.

PPIC will replace two aging buildings: the Theory Wing, which has housed theoretical physicists for five decades, and part of the Administration Wing.

PPPL has maximized the new facilities’ capabilities, sustainability, and resilience by leveraging partnerships outside of the Office of Science. The DOE’s Princeton Site Office will receive nearly $2.3 million from the Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies (AFFECT) program. This funding program, which the DOE’s Federal Energy Management Program runs, will help expand the geothermal system to other facilities. PPPL also received $10 million in funding from Princeton University to prepare the site. Princeton University’s financial commitment to the PPIC project demonstrates their support of the laboratory mission and partnership with the DOE, bringing the overall investment to more than $100 million.

DOE is committed to investing in our national laboratory infrastructure. Most of the funding is from the DOE’s Science Laboratories Infrastructure program. The PPIC is just the latest showcase of our dedication to creating environments for the scientific discoveries of the future.