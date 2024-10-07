Newswise — Washington, D.C. – Registration is open for the 35th National Science Bowl® (NSB), hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science. Thousands of students compete in the contest annually as it has grown into one of the largest academic math and science competitions in the country.

Teams – four or five students and a teacher who serves as a coach – can sign up to participate in the NSB by registering with the coordinator for their regional competition. Details can be found on the NSB registration page. The competition is divided into two categories: high school and middle school. Regional competitions typically last one or two days and take place throughout the country between January and March.

“It is my absolute honor to announce the start of the 35th National Science Bowl® competition season,” said Harriet Kung, Acting Director of the DOE Office of Science. “For the past 34 years we have brought together some of the most outstanding young minds from around the nation, fueling their passion for science and learning through a ‘competition like no other.’ Good luck to all the students competing this year, believe in yourselves and your knowledge and you will surely triumph.”

During the competitions, students participate in a fast-paced verbal forum to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. To prepare, teams can use sample questions from the NSB website.

The winning team from each qualifying regional competition will be eligible to compete with all expenses paid in the National Finals to be held in Washington, D.C., from April 24 through April 28, 2025. The national event consists of several days of science activities and sightseeing, along with the competitions.

The top two middle and high school teams will win $5000 for their schools’ math and science departments. Other schools placing in the top 16 in the National Finals will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

Approximately 344,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl® in its 34-year history. Each year, more than 10,000 students compete in the NSB.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl® and sponsors the NSB finals competition. More information is available on the NSB website: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.