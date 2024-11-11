Newswise — Larry Seiber, an R&D staff member in the Vehicle Power Electronics group at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been elevated to senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, or IEEE.

Senior member status requires extensive experience that reflects professional accomplishments. Only 10% of IEEE’s more than 450,000 members achieve this level.

Seiber has conducted decades of cutting-edge research in power electronics and electric machinery. He developed the hardware for multiple wireless power transfer demonstrations for electric vehicles, including ORNL’s world record-setting wireless power transfer of 270-kW to a light-duty passenger vehicle. Seiber also developed, characterized and evaluated prototype devices for advanced electrified powertrains including inverters, capacitors and magnets. His work has resulted in three patents.

Seiber’s research has been honored with numerous awards including an R&D 100 Award and an R&D 100 Special Recognition Green Tech Award, an IEEE Prize Paper Award, Distinguished Achievement Team Award from DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office and the DOE Secretary’s Award of Excellence.

A native of East Tennessee, Seiber began his career 50 years ago at Union Carbide, serving as a laboratory technician in the Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant. He joined the Y-12 National Security Complex in 1985 and transitioned to a research and development position in power electronics at ORNL in 2000.

