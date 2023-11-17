Newswise — Seven scientists from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been named among the world’s most influential researchers on the 2023 Highly Cited Researchers list, produced by Clarivate, a data analytics firm that specializes in scientific and academic research.

"These scientists have delivered significant impact for the scientific community and nation," said ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer. "This honor highlights their commitment, hard work and leadership in their respective fields.”

The ORNL researchers named to the list are:

Miaofang Chi, Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences

David A. Cullen, Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences

Jiaqiang Yan, Materials Science and Technology Division

Colleen M. Iversen, Environmental Sciences Division

Sheng Dai, Chemical Sciences Division

Michael McGuire, Materials Science and Technology Division

Richard Norby, retired, Environmental Sciences Division

Arthur Ragauskas, the University of Tennessee-ORNL Governor's Chair for Biorefining, and David Mandrus, a UT Knoxville professor, are named on the list with ORNL as their second affiliation. Richard Dixon, also listed as affiliated with ORNL, is a research professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of North Texas, Denton.

The annual list identifies those who demonstrated significant influence in their field through the publication of multiple highly cited papers during the last decade. These researchers authored publications that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index.

This year 2,669 Highly Cited Researcher designations were given to researchers at institutions in the United States, which amounts to 37.5% of the group.

Bar Veinstein, president of academia and government at Clarivate, said: “We celebrate the Highly Cited Researchers whose contributions transform our world by helping to make it healthier, more sustainable and more secure. Recognition of Highly Cited Researchers not only validates research excellence but also enhances reputation, fosters collaboration and informs resource allocation, acting as a beacon for academic institutions and commercial organizations.”

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. The Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.