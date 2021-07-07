DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Brookhaven National Laboratory

sPHENIX Assembly Shifts into Visible High Gear

Scientists, engineers, technicians, and students assemble state-of-the-art components of major detector upgrade at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC)
7-Jul-2021 9:30 AM EDT, by Brookhaven National Laboratory
favorite_border

Newswise — Brand new, state-of-the-art components for an upgraded 1000-ton particle detector are being installed at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory. Known as sPHENIX, the detector is a radical makeover of the PHENIX experiment, which first began taking data at the Lab’s Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) in 2000. The sPHENIX upgrade will significantly enhance scientists’ ability to learn about quark-gluon plasma (QGP), an exotic form of nuclear matter created in RHIC’s energetic particle smashups.

“RHIC has made many discoveries about the properties of QGP,” said Gunther Roland, co-spokesperson for sPHENIX and a physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “Now, we need a new microscope to look at the structure of QGP in more detail and with higher precision. That microscope is sPHENIX.”

sPHENIX, a project of the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Nuclear Physics, will start collecting data in 2023. When the construction is complete, the detector will be about the size of a two-story house, cylindrical in shape with an enormous superconducting magnet at its core. The magnet will bend the trajectories of charged particles produced in the collisions, while different detector components layered within and around the central core measure the energy and other properties of particles emitted from each collision. Like a giant, 3D digital camera, the detector will capture snapshots of 15,000 particle collisions per second, more than three times faster than PHENIX.

“sPHENIX was designed specifically to take advantage of all of the accelerator improvements made to increase collision rates at RHIC over the last 20 years,” said Ed O’Brien, the sPHENIX project director.

A team of dedicated scientists, engineers, technicians, and students has been working to build and test components for sPHENIX both at Brookhaven and at universities and collaborating institutions across the country and around the globe. They’ve designed and optimized each component, building on experience gained at RHIC and at Europe’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The LHC spends a portion of its time creating QGP at higher energies than at RHIC.

“Detector and analysis techniques developed at the LHC are amazing,” said Brookhaven Lab nuclear physicist Dave Morrison, the other sPHENIX co-spokesperson. “sPHENIX is bringing those techniques back to RHIC. Everything we’re doing now has benefitted from every single bit of R&D to make sPHENIX the best it can be and easy to assemble. We’ve moved from having architects discuss the plans for the ‘house’ to general contractors actually hammering together the two-by-fours.”

Assembling detector sectors

sPHENIX nuclear physicists have been working with an international team of engineers, technicians, and others to assemble detector components. The team includes a dozen graduate students who traveled to the Lab from various collaborating institutions to perform mission critical work on the sPHENIX upgrade in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is tremendous value in junior people being involved at an early stage of the experiment they will ultimately take data with,” said Dennis Perepelitsa, an sPHENIX collaborator and physics professor at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU). “There’s just nothing like having that physical ‘hands on’ connection between the data you’re trying to understand and the detector that actually recorded it.”

Four CU graduate students helped assemble components and test two of the major calorimeters—detector systems that measure the energy of different types of charged and uncharged particles emerging from RHIC’s collisions of ions.

Each calorimeter is made of many separate sectors that pick up signals from particles emerging in all directions from the hot soup of quarks and gluons created in the smashups. These measurements will help scientists study how jets of particles generated by collisions with individual quarks or gluons are affected by the hot, dense soup of the quark-gluon plasma. The findings should help them understand how the properties of QGP arise from these underlying quark-and-gluon interactions.

“I was set up to work on some initial testing of electronic components for the electromagnetic calorimeter—before they were incorporated into the calorimeter sectors—and final electronics readout testing of the finished sectors,” said Jeff Ouellette, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate from CU, who arrived at Brookhaven in November 2020. He also helped to finish the “outer hadronic calorimeter”—made of similar detector components that will surround the solenoid magnet and measure the energy of hadrons, which are particles made of quarks.

“Fundamentally, the design is very similar. So, it was easy to learn something while working on one detector and apply it to the other,” he said.

sPHENIX’s 70-ton carriage base arrived at Brookhaven Lab in May. Riggers, technicians, and engineers maneuvered it into place on the newly reinforced assembly platform. Tracks will allow the detector to slide into the interaction region when complete. Hover over image to reveal slideshow controls.

Berenice Garcia, a third-year Ph.D. student from CU, joined the team at Brookhaven in January 2021.

“Jeff Ouellette and Stefan Bathe, the scientist managing the outer hadronic calorimeter, walked us through how to assemble a sector and test it,” she said. “It was sort of like following a cooking recipe. They provided all the ingredients—tiles, signal cables, optical fibers, etc.—and all we had to do was put them together by following a series of steps.

“The challenge came when we had to test the sector and make sure we were getting the expected signals,” she noted. “There were times where we would not get a signal at all—and so we had to figure out what part was causing this issue. Sometimes it would take minutes, but there were plenty of times where it would take hours! But that's OK because it made us that much happier when we finally found the solution to our problem!”

Putting together the building blocks

When the calorimeter sectors were fully assembled and tested, it was time to start putting the detector building blocks together so they’ll be ready to start unraveling the secrets of the building blocks of matter.

In May, the detector’s 70-ton carriage base—built at a steel machining shop in upstate New York—arrived on site at Brookhaven. This base provides the foundation for assembling the detector components from the bottom up.

First come the lower sectors of the hadronic calorimeter, which will form an outer ring around the cylindrical superconducting solenoid magnet.

“There are 32 sectors in all, each about 20 feet long and weighing up to 18 tons,” Morrison said. “We’ll install the ones at the bottom one sector at a time. When it gets up to the half-way point, then the solenoid magnet will get placed on top, and then the rest of the calorimeter segments will get placed around and above the magnet—kind of like you’re building a Roman arch.”

The scientists will add silicon detectors and a Time Projection Chamber for tracking and determining the momentum of all charged particles. 

“There has been an enormous amount of progress,” Morrison said. “We’re about halfway through the construction phase and less than two years from when we’ll begin taking data.” In the world of putting together an enormous physics detector, he said, “That’s practically tomorrow!”

Infrastructure modernization

In addition to upgrading the detector itself, the RHIC team has also made many improvements to the PHENIX experimental hall and support buildings. These infrastructure improvements will help sPHENIX operate as efficiently as possible.

“sPHENIX includes the latest innovations in modern, large scale, multipurpose collider detectors,” said Maria Chamizo-Llatas, Deputy Associate Laboratory Director for Strategic Planning of Future Research Programs in the Nuclear and Particle Physics Directorate at Brookhaven Lab. “Modernizing the facility is crucial to hosting such a state-of-the-art 21st century detector.”

For example, the superconducting magnet at the core of sPHENIX has to be super cold—kept near absolute zero temperature—to carry electric current with zero resistance. That superconductivity is the feature that allows the magnet to carry high electric currents to generate very powerful magnetic fields. Such strong fields can bend the trajectories of even high-velocity charged particles like electrons and positrons.

“The strong bending power will give us the ability to study electrons and positrons that result from the decay of other particles called upsilons,” said experiment co-spokesperson Roland.  Upsilons come in three varieties with minutely small differences in mass. The strong magnetic field will allow physicists to precisely tease out the trajectories of the decay products and calculate the mass of the “parent” upsilon to distinguish among the different varieties. “This ability to cleanly separate particles with tiny differences in mass will be a defining characteristic of sPHENIX,” Roland said.

To keep the magnet cold, Brookhaven’s Collider-Accelerator Department engineers and technicians will connect it directly into the cryogenic system that supplies liquid helium at a temperature of -452 degrees Fahrenheit to RHIC’s superconducting accelerator magnets. “This setup provides an efficient and cost-effective liquid helium source for the magnet,” said sPHENIX project engineer James Mills.

The upgraded detector will also require additional structural support in the assembly hall and in the interaction within the RHIC ring where it will sit when taking data.

“The overall weight of sPHENIX is not much different than the original PHENIX experiment, but sPHENIX is more compact,” said Russell Feder, the project’s chief mechanical engineer. “This smaller footprint creates more localized forces on the floor and soil substructure below it.”

To handle the load, the team is installing additional steel reinforcement embedded in a concrete matrix. “This system will be structurally connected to the existing track system that supports the detector and allows it to be moved from the assembly area into the interaction region,” Feder said. 

“We couldn’t have done this upgrade without the support from key Brookhaven Lab organizations and the dedicated technical and engineering staff,” Chamizo-Llatas said.

“It has been an incredible team effort to get us to this point,” agreed sPHENIX project director O’Brien. “We are getting critical contributions not only from our dozens of collaborating institutions, but also vital support from many Brookhaven Lab organizations and the U.S. Department of Energy. Without the close cooperation of everyone it would have not been possible to build a major scientific instrument during a global pandemic.”

RHIC is a DOE Office of Science User Facility.

The transformation of PHENIX to sPHENIX and operations at RHIC are funded by the DOE Office of Science.

Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://www.energy.gov/science/

Follow @BrookhavenLab on Twitter or find us on Facebook

Related Links

Read the stories of Jeff Ouellette and Berenice Garcia, two graduate students involved in the construction of sPHENIX components

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: sPHENIX Assembly Shifts into Visible High Gear

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caption: Left: A schematic of the components of the sPHENIX detector, an upgrade to the PHENIX experiment at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), currently underway at Brookhaven National Laboratory. When complete, the detector will capture snapshots of 15,000 particle collisions per second, like the simulated event shown here (right).

Newswise: sPHENIX Assembly Shifts into Visible High Gear

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caption: Teams worked to assemble sectors of the sPHENIX outer hadronic calorimeter in early 2021. University of Colorado Boulder graduate students Berenice Garcia and Jeff Ouellette are in the front row.

Newswise: sPHENIX Assembly Shifts into Visible High Gear

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caption: Assembly of sPHENIX will take place in stages, starting with the lower sectors of the outer hadronic calorimeter, then the cylindrical solenoid magnet, followed by the upper sectors of the outer calorimeter. Then (not shown) inner detector components and support systems will be added.

Newswise: sPHENIX Assembly Shifts into Visible High Gear

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caption: sPHENIX co-spokesperson David Morrison and sPHENIX project director Edward O'Brien stand next to the curved structure that will support the detector. Between them you can see the first two sectors of the outer hadronic calorimeter in place.

Newswise: sPHENIX Assembly Shifts into Visible High Gear

Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caption: sPHENIX’s 70-ton carriage base arrived at Brookhaven Lab in May. Riggers, technicians, and engineers maneuvered it into place on the newly reinforced assembly platform. Tracks will allow the detector to slide into the interaction region when complete. Hover over image to reveal slideshow controls.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Nuclear Physics Physics Technology DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
Particle Detector Nuclear Physics RHIC
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn

Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery

SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit

A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors

Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars

A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making

Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy

Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves

sPHENIX Assembly Shifts into Visible High Gear

Empowering a Neighborhood to Breathe Easy
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
Newswise: A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have determined that amphibian eggs release showers of zinc upon fertilization, just like mammalian eggs. This research could have implications for human fertility studies.

Comment
Newswise: Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have found a way to simultaneously increase the strength and ductility of an alloy by introducing tiny precipitates into its matrix and tuning their size and spacing.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
 Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at Argonne have used artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time it takes to process data coming from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Comment
View More
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
Newswise: A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have determined that amphibian eggs release showers of zinc upon fertilization, just like mammalian eggs. This research could have implications for human fertility studies.

Comment
Newswise: Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have found a way to simultaneously increase the strength and ductility of an alloy by introducing tiny precipitates into its matrix and tuning their size and spacing.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
 Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at Argonne have used artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time it takes to process data coming from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Comment
View More
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
Newswise: A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have determined that amphibian eggs release showers of zinc upon fertilization, just like mammalian eggs. This research could have implications for human fertility studies.

Comment
Newswise: Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have found a way to simultaneously increase the strength and ductility of an alloy by introducing tiny precipitates into its matrix and tuning their size and spacing.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
 Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at Argonne have used artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time it takes to process data coming from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
2.55239