Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS – The director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, Stuart Henderson, has just been named to the 2022 Hampton Roads Power List by Inside Business. According to the article, the list showcases “who’s who in terms of moving the needle for the economy in Hampton Roads, whether they be the decision-makers, the influencers and even some working behind the scenes.” This is Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson’s fourth appearance on the list.

Typically featuring up to 100 “power players” each year, this year’s list cites the top 25 and 65 more “power players” in Hampton Roads.

“I am again humbled and honored to be named to the power list,” said Henderson. “I feel that it’s a testament to the impact that research in the basic sciences has in our lives, beyond adding to our knowledge of the buildings blocks of the universe.”

Just recently, Henderson directed the establishment of Jefferson Lab’s Research and Technology Partnerships Office. This office expands the lab’s efforts to share with local, regional and national industry and research partners the innovations and technologies developed in the course of the lab’s research mission.

“This year, I am especially excited about our efforts to ensure that the unique ideas and technologies that are developed here go on to benefit society, our nation and our region,” said Henderson. “The Research and Technology Partnerships Office will expand how Jefferson Lab engages with industry and local community partners to move technologies to the marketplace, and to utilize our capabilities to make a difference in Hampton Roads.”

The full list can be found on the Inside Business website, and Henderson’s listing is available here: https://www.pilotonline.com/inside-business/special-reports/vp-ib-power-list-2022-20220523-uohjyllubvgsbbxzv45ikh5gla-story.html

