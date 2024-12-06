Newswise — Teletrix, a company specializing in radiation training tools, has transitioned from a research and development license to a commercial license for its augmented reality, or AR, platform that simulates ionizing radiation. This advanced platform, known as VIZRAD AR, was developed using technologies licensed from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and allows users to interact with virtual radiological environments in real time.

VIZRAD AR leverages ORNL’s virtual interaction with physics enhanced reality, or VIPER, methodology to mathematically model the behavior of radiation. These calculations generate invisible virtual meshes of radiation dose rates, which can be deployed in physical environments. Trainees using AR headsets can interact with these simulations to detect and measure radiation in realistic scenarios. This provides a safe and immersive way to learn about radiation behavior without exposure to real ionizing radiation.

“Nothing in this world behaves like ionizing radiation, which makes training difficult,” said Jason O’Connell of Teletrix. “Additionally, radiation is invisible, which can make understanding its behavior challenging. Augmented reality technology enables VIZRAD AR to visually demonstrate how radiation behaves, improving trainee understanding and enhancing safety for those tasked with working in radiation-controlled areas.”

The VIZRAD AR platform is unique in its ability to simulate complex radiological environments that current systems cannot. O’Connell added, “Most existing systems lack the capability to accurately model different radiation source geometries. No other training products offer the ability to visualize radiological behavior in the way VIZRAD AR does.”

With the new commercial license, Teletrix plans to expand the platform’s applications to improve worker readiness and safety. “We aim to expand our offerings with it to include new solutions for contamination, shielding, and other areas,” O’Connell said. The company is also exploring future development opportunities, such as customized solutions that map environments with exact dose rates for specific scenarios.

Teletrix’s collaboration with ORNL has been integral to the development of VIZRAD AR. “Working with ORNL through this project has been a great experience,” O’Connell said. “They have many resources that have been extremely helpful in assisting a small business to achieve a common goal of getting new technology out into the world.”

This commercial license marks a significant milestone, allowing Teletrix to bring a critical training tool to market and contribute to a safer, more prepared workforce.

The technology invention team includes Michael Smith, M. Scott Greenwood, Noel Nelson and Douglas Peplow, all of ORNL’s Nuclear Energy and Fuel Cycle Division; and former ORNL researcher Nicholas Thompson. Significant support came from the Nuclear and Radiological Protection Division. The technology began as an exploratory, one-year seed project funded under ORNL’s Lab Directed Research and Development program.

Technology Commercialization Group Leader Eugene Cochran negotiated the terms of the license.

