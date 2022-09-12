The Battery Show North America Session: Peering Inside a Battery Cell During Electrochemical Cycling

Tuesday, September 13 • 2:30 PM - 3:15 PM CT

Daniel Abraham conducts research on lithium batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid energy storage. He has authored over 170 articles in peer-reviewed journals and delivered over 350 technical presentations in popular, academic and industrial settings. His work enables the development of materials and components that enhance battery performance, life and safety. Abraham is also a research advisor and mentor to various undergraduate students, graduate students, postdoctoral associates and junior scientists. He has received the Outstanding Postdoctoral Supervisor Award and the Pinnacle of Education Award for "exceptional work in developing the next generation of scientists and engineers."