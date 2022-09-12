The Battery Show North America Session: The ReCell Center: An Update on Where it Has Been and Where it is Going

Wednesday, September 14 • 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM CT

Jeff Spangenberger is the Materials Recycling R&D Group Lead in the Applied Materials division at Argonne National Laboratory. His group works to solve material separation, recovery and recycling challenges resulting in cost-effective and environmentally sustainable processes that are then transferrable to industry. Spangenberger is also the director of the ReCell Center, an advanced battery recycling program funded by the Department of Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office, to evaluate and advance the cost effective and sustainable recycling of end-of-life batteries.