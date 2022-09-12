The Battery Show North America Sessions:

Leaders' Roundtable: Building Competitive, End to End, Sustainable Battery Supply Chains

Tuesday, September 13 • 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Panel: Battery Energy Storage in the Distributed Energy Network

Wednesday, September 14 • 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM CT

Susan Babinec is the Program Lead – Stationary Storage at Argonne National Lab where she is tasked to establish a sustainable strategy for breakthrough stationary storage for grid applications. Babinec previously served six years in Washington D.C. as senior commercialization advisor at the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy (ARPA-E) where she co-managed the energy storage portfolio for both transportation and grid. Prior to ARPA-E she led several research groups focused on design and scaleup of Li-ion technologies as a technical director for A123 Systems, Inc. Babinec spent the first two decades of her career at The Dow Chemical Corp., where she was the Senior Electrochemist, a senior member of the Corporate VC group, was awarded the Inventor of the Year Award, and was the company’s first woman Corporate Fellow. She holds 50+ patents, and has authored or coauthored dozens of journal articles and book chapters.