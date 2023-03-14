Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has selected Tim Michalski to lead its Engineering Division as the Engineering Division Manager. In this role, Michalski oversees all aspects of the management and operation of the Engineering Division. The division includes more than 200 staff members and supports the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility and the lab’s growing project portfolio.

“I am proud to name Tim as our newest Engineering Division Manager,” said Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson. “Tim has more than a decade of experience as the deputy engineering manager, working closely with the founding manager of the division. I am confident that Tim’s skills, experience and knowledge will serve us well as he leads our world-class engineering organization into a bright future serving the mission of the laboratory and the Department of Energy. ”

“I am happy to be serving in this new role. After quite a few years as the division deputy, I feel I have a unique perspective towards the division and where it can add further value to the lab’s mission,” Michalski said.

Michalski has more than 30 years of experience in engineering, with 25 years of management experience in a wide range of engineering disciplines and industries. He began his career in New York, where he spent 10 years at Harris/RF Communications and five more at Phillips Broadband Networks, gaining experience managing mechanical and manufacturing engineers and designers while also delivering on individual and team projects. He later managed the design of engine timing systems for global customers at Borg Warner Morse TEC, where he also served as global project team lead.

In 2004, Michalski moved to Hampton Roads for a position at AdaptivEnergy, LLC, where he rose through the company ranks from advisory design engineer to director of engineering to vice president & general manager. He demonstrated a broad understanding of technical markets, carefully managing a global Intellectual Property portfolio and developing the company’s revenue streams through product line development, investor financing and strategic partnerships.

Michalski joined Jefferson Lab in 2010, where he has served as the Engineering Division deputy manager, while also leading several technical projects to completion. He developed and implemented the site-wide Configuration Management program and the Conduct of Engineering Manual, which documents the engineering development process for new systems at the lab.

“The Engineering Division is a highly skilled team that integrates well with other divisions and does an excellent job supporting the CEBAF program as well as partnership projects,” he said. “I look forward to incorporating lessons learned from previous organizations and best practices that can be applied here at the lab.”

Michalski has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology and a master's degree in engineering management from Syracuse University.

