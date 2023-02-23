Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has hired Tisca Dorsey as a Director of Business and Finance. In this role, she will be primarily responsible for the development and implementation of the lab’s contracting approach and strategy. She took on this role Feb. 16.

“Tisca brings a wealth of experience to the lab, with previous leadership roles in business and finance. She has administered multi-million-dollar prime contracts and subcontractor teams with high-value, complex subcontract awards,” said Jefferson Lab Chief Operating Officer Johnathon Huff. “Tisca's experience and leadership in business and finance will be instrumental in helping the lab move forward as we continue to expand our mission.”

In her 25+ years of experience, Dorsey has worked with government organizations across the Department of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, and the United States Marshals Service. Throughout her career, she has honed her financial analyst, project control and contracts expertise. She has experience leading a prime contractor team as the onsite operations manager, taking on the challenge of cross-training personnel, and developing and mentoring team members. Dorsey has also worked as a liaison for a group of government program managers, budget officers and contracting leads to improve the quality of government solicitations.

In her previous role at Peraton, Inc., Dorsey served as a subcontracts manager, where she was responsible for managing multifaceted subcontracts, as well as leading strategic, enterprise-wide sourcing agreements for human resources, finance and accounting.

“Jefferson lab is growing and with growth comes new goals, initiatives, and challenges. I am looking forward using my experience to support this growth,” she said.

Dorsey earned an associate’s degree in business administration at Thomas Nelson Community College and a bachelor’s degree in political science Old Dominion University. She also holds a master’s degree in project management from Keller Graduate School of Management. She has been honored with several awards, including the United States Marshals Service Asset Forfeiture Office Assistant Contract Officers Technical Representative Award for outstanding service, as well as a recognition award by the assistant director and asset forfeiture chief for her contributions to the program office.

