Two Argonne researchers join the ranks as members of the National Academy of Sciences.

Newswise — Physicist David DeMille and chemist Mercouri G. Kanatzidis were recently elected to the National Academy of Sciences. DeMille is a professor in the Department of Physics at the University of Chicago and holds a joint appointment in the Physics division of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory. Kanatzidis is a chemistry professor at Northwestern University with a joint appointment in Argonne’s Materials Science division. This prestigious honor is awarded to scientists who have significantly contributed to their fields and are recognized for their outstanding achievements.

DeMille has made significant contributions to the fields of atomic, molecular and optical physics, as well as particle and nuclear physics. His research has focused on studying fundamental physics, including precision measurements of the interactions between atoms and light. DeMille has also made important advances in the development of new technologies, including the creation of techniques for cooling and trapping atoms, and the use of ultracold molecules for nanotechnology and quantum computing.

His research and contributions to the study of atomic and molecular interactions have earned him numerous accolades, including the American Physical Society’s Norman F. Ramsey Prize, a Sloan Foundation Fellowship and a Packard Foundation Fellowship.

“Membership in the National Academy of Sciences is an honor. It is a privilege to join fellow researchers in advancing scientific understanding to better our world.” — Mercouri Kanatzidis, joint appointment at Argonne

“Being elected to the National Academy of Sciences is a tremendous honor. It has been a joy and a privilege to spend my career working with amazing colleagues on a quest to understand some of the fundamental aspects of nature,” said DeMille.

Kanatzidis is a highly accomplished chemist and materials scientist who has made numerous revolutionary discoveries. His research has focused on the synthesis and study of new classes of materials, particularly inorganic semiconductors, thermoelectrics and chalcogenides.

His work has led to the discovery of groundbreaking sets of materials and their applications in the energy sector. Kanatzidis’ commitment to research and innovation has earned him several awards and distinctions, including membership into the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Materials Research Society, fellowship of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and numerous patents, in addition to having a mineral named after him.

“Membership in the National Academy of Sciences is an honor,” said Kanatzidis. ​“It is a privilege to join fellow researchers in advancing scientific understanding to better our world.”

The induction of DeMille and Kanatzidis into the National Academy of Sciences affirms their outstanding contributions in their respective fields and their continued pursuit of advancing scientific knowledge.

