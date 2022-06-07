Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the selection of 83 early career scientists from across the country to receive $110 million in funding for research covering a wide range of topics, from holography to particle accelerators. This year’s awardees represent 47 universities and 13 National Labs in 29 states. These awards are a part of the DOE’s long-standing efforts to develop the next generation of STEM leaders who will solidify America’s role as the driver of science and innovation around the world.

“Supporting America’s scientists and researchers early in their careers will ensure the U.S. remains at the forefront of scientific discovery and develops the solutions to our most pressing challenges,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The funding announced today will allow the recipients the freedom to find the answers to some of the most complex questions as they establish themselves as experts in their fields.”

Funding for today’s awards is part of the DOE Office of Science’s Early Career Research Program, which bolsters the nation’s scientific workforce by supporting exceptional researchers at the outset of their careers, when many scientists do their most formative work. Since its inception in 2010, the Early Career Research Program has made 785 awards, with 508 awards to university researchers and 277 awards to National Lab researchers.

To be eligible for Early Career Research Program awards, a researcher must be an untenured, tenure-track assistant or associate professor at a U.S. academic institution, or a full-time employee at a DOE National Laboratory who received a Ph.D. within the past 10 years. Research topics are required to fall within the scope of one of the Office of Science’s eight major program offices:

Accelerator R&D and Production

Advanced Scientific Computing Research

Basic Energy Sciences

Biological and Environmental Research

Fusion Energy Sciences

High Energy Physics

Isotope R&D and Production

Nuclear Physics

Awardees were selected based on peer review by outside scientific experts. Projects announced today are selections for negotiation of a financial award. The final details for each project award are subject to final grant and contract negotiations between DOE and the awardees.

Total funding is $110 million for projects lasting up to five years in duration, with $55 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and the additional funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

Information about the 83 awardees and their research projects is available on the Early Career Research Program webpage.

Profiles of some of the previous award recipients, including information about how the program helped them in their research and careers, can be found here.

