Newswise — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the competitive selection of a management and operating contractor for the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (TJNAF).

TJNAF is a DOE national laboratory and DOE-sponsored Federally Funded Research and Development Center that has a mission focused on delivering breakthrough science and technology in nuclear physics.

DOE expects to award the contract before the current agreement with Jefferson Science Associates, LLC expires on May 31, 2025, allowing for an anticipated three-month transition. DOE expects the selected contractor to assume full responsibility for the operation of TJNAF on June 1, 2025.

Interested parties have until September 30, 2024, to submit proposals. DOE will host a virtual pre-proposal conference on July 18, 2024, to discuss the salient elements of the RFP. DOE will also host a site tour for those interested on July 23, 2024. Registration information for both events is available on the competition website.

DOE’s Office of Science is responsible for the stewardship of TJNAF. The Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science’s website.

The RFP is available on the TJNAF competition website.