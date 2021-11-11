Newswise — The managing contractor of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, UT-Battelle, has received a gold medallion award from the Department of Labor’s Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans, or HIRE Vets, program.

“Military veterans are an important part of the ORNL workforce, and we appreciate the knowledge and experience they bring to the lab each day,” said ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia. “It’s a significant honor for the HIRE Vets programs to recognize the commitment we have made to veterans.”

The award recognizes exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing and retaining military veterans.

“By meeting the criteria required for a gold medallion award, UT-Battelle has demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace,” said Randall Smith, HIRE Vets Medallion program director.

Large employers recognized with gold medallions must have at least 7% of new hires who are veterans, maintain a 75% retention rate for 12 months and offer a veterans resource group and leadership program.

UT-Battelle manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory for DOE’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. DOE’s Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit energy.gov/science.