Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at a world-renowned research center for nuclear physics, now’s your chance to find out! With an interactive map, viewers can now virtually visit the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.

Using the interactive map tool, trek through the lab’s different research areas at your own pace. Each map location features an accompanying video. These videos are part of a virtual series that takes viewers on a journey through Jefferson Lab’s world-leading subatomic particle research. The tool allows visitors to learn how more than 1,850 nuclear physicists worldwide explore the nature of matter.

The map offers a custom-tailored tour through the world-class Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF). CEBAF is a DOE Office of Science user facility and underground “racetrack” that blasts beams of electrons at nearly the speed of light at carefully chosen targets inside its experimental halls. Here, you can learn about the lab’s groundbreaking research inside the nucleus of the atom and view the incredible equipment that makes it all work. For instance, you can take a peek inside each of CEBAF’s four experimental halls. Inside these halls, the accelerator's electrons impact targets for nuclear physics experiments.

Additionally, viewers can virtually tour Jefferson Lab’s internationally acclaimed superconducting radiofrequency (SRF) technology in the SRF Institute. The SRF Institute is the first facility to successfully implement a large-scale application of SRF accelerating technology and capabilities. Here, you can discover how researchers use SRF technology to improve beam quality and lower energy consumption in subatomic particle experimentation.

The virtual experience also offers a glimpse into the lab’s cryogenics department. It features two of the world’s largest superfluid helium refrigerators housed in the rarely accessible Central Helium Liquefier. Learn why cryogenic refrigeration is critical to many of the technologies that enable research at Jefferson Lab. Find out how these unique systems work to create temperatures colder than the vast reaches of outer space.

Rounding out the tour is a preview of the advanced computing systems that support the lab’s exploration of matter at every stage. Virtually visit the data center, the hub of the lab’s advanced computing programs.

This is a unique opportunity for you to explore the lab’s incredible, internationally acclaimed facilities from the comfort of your own home, at your own pace!

Explore the Interactive Map and take a self-guided tour of the lab’s facilities

By Skyler Tolzien-Orr

