Newswise — Three transportation researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been elevated to senior member grade of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, or IEEE. Group leader Ross Wang and R&D staff member Adian Cook, both in Applied Research for Mobility Systems, received the honor along with Majbah Uddin, R&D staff member in Transportation Analytics and Decision Sciences.

Senior member status requires extensive experience that reflects professional accomplishments. Only 10% of IEEE’s more than 450,000 members achieve this level.

Wang’s research focuses on modeling and simulation of vehicle and traffic systems to better understand the impacts of emerging mobility solutions, such as connected and automated vehicles. He is a principal investigator on several projects funded by the DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Wang is a member of the Connected & Autonomous Vehicles Impacts Committee of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He also serves in leadership and editorial roles with the Transportation Research Board.

Prior to joining ORNL in 2018, Wang was a civil engineer for Applied Research Associates for the Florida Department of Transportation. He served in research teaching assistant positions at the Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, and in his native Taiwan, at the National Taiwan University. He earned his doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from Georgia Tech.

At ORNL, Cook leads research for a multi-laboratory initiative on cooperative driving automation, which includes controls and algorithm development, virtual scenario generation and development communication requirements. He also leads the Controller Area Network Transport Security Tracking and Reporting, or C-STAR, project focused on securing heavy-duty high-risk vehicle shipments by leveraging onboard telemetry and vehicle sensors on a modular and flexible edge-computing platform. Cook is also the principal investigator for ORNL’s Connected and Automated Vehicle Environment Laboratory. Other research areas of focus include artificial intelligence, reinforcement learning, cybersecurity, cloud telematics, hardware-in-the-loop, dynamic wireless charging and hydrogen fuel cells.

Cook joined ORNL in 2017 and was previously a controls engineer for New Eagle and a controls lead for EcoCAR3. He earned his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he is currently completing his doctoral degree.

Uddin’s research expertise at ORNL includes travel behavior analysis and freight transportation data, planning and analytics. His research also includes fuel consumption estimation and applications of machine learning methods, along with carbon capture, utilization and storage. Uddin serves on the Freight Transportation Data and the Agriculture and Food Transportation committees of the Transportation Research Board and is a technical reviewer for more than 20 journals and conferences.

He joined ORNL in 2019 and was previously a research and teaching assistant at the University of South Carolina and a lecturer at Stamford University in his native Bangladesh. Uddin earned his doctorate in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina.

