Newswise — Yiyu (Jason) Wang, an R&D associate staff member in the Materials Science and Technology Division at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, will receive the Professor Koichi Masubuchi Award from the American Welding Society, or AWS. He will be presented with the honor at the 2024 AWS Annual Meeting in October in Orlando, Florida.

The award is sponsored by the Center for Ocean Engineering at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It was established to recognize Professor Koichi Masubuchi, who has made significant contributions to advancing the science and technology of welding, especially welding fabrication of marine and space structures.

Stan David, ORNL corporate fellow emeritus, nominated Wang for his major research accomplishments in addressing weldability and structural integrity issues of 9Cr steels, which are used primarily in high-temperature energy industrial settings.

“I have not seen a young scientist contributing to welding research having a Google Scholar citation of 1060 [the number of times Wang has been cited by other researchers in academic literature],” David wrote. “He is well on his way to be one of the leading welding researchers contributing to welding science and technology in the country.”

Wang joined ORNL in 2018 as a postdoctoral researcher and was hired into the Materials Joining group in the Materials Science and Technology Division, Physical Science Directorate in 2021. He earned his doctorate degree from the University of Alberta in 2018. His research focuses on advanced manufacturing, or welding and joining, physical metallurgy and welding metallurgy, advanced materials characterization, and in-situ/ex-situ mechanical testing. He is an active member of many professional associations, including the AWS and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and serves on the Technical Paper Committee of the AWS. He has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed journal papers and 50 conference proceedings. Wang received the W. H. Hobart Memorial Award in 2017 and the Warren F. Savage Memorial Award in 2018 and 2023 from the AWS.

