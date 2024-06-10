Newswise — Jinghui Yuan, an R&D staff member in the Applied Research for Mobility Systems group at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been elevated to a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, or IEEE.

Senior member status is the highest grade of IEEE and requires extensive experience that reflects professional accomplishments. Only 10% of IEEE’s more than 450,000 members achieve this level.

As a transportation engineer in the Buildings and Transportation Science Division, Yuan’s research focuses on intelligent transportation systems, crash risk prediction, big data analytics, deep learning, traffic simulation and connected and automated vehicles. He joined ORNL in 2021 as a postdoctoral research associate.

In addition to IEEE, Yuan contributes to the transportation community as a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, or ASCE, Transportation & Development Institute’s transportation safety and artificial intelligence committees. He is a peer reviewer for more than 20 journals and conferences and has authored and co-authored more than 30 peer-reviewed journal publications.

Yuan has a doctoral degree in transportation engineering from the University of Central Florida. He earned his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Central South University, China, and his master’s in transportation planning and management from Tongji University, China.

