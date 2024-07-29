WHAT DID THE 2013 EARLY CAREER AWARD ALLOW YOU TO DO?

Newswise — Due to its nearly limitless clean energy potential, fusion energy is a dream energy source for human society. The recent achievement of ignition at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) has boosted interests and investments in developing fusion energy for power plants. The Early Career Award program allowed me to join this marvelous effort ten years ago to study energy transport under these extreme conditions.

To reach the very hot and dense conditions required for fusion reactions, the NIF facility uses powerful laser beams to heat and compress materials. This process creates high-energy-density (HED) matter. During this complex process, energy can flow in many different ways and move to different parts of the HED system. Understanding the energy transport processes is key to minimizing energy losses and to maximizing the energy gain.

There are various models to simulate the transport processes. Their accuracy directly affects our ability to predict the behaviors of HED matter.

My research developed a suite of measurement methods. It also produced important data to benchmark energy transport models for proper control of energy losses. Some of these methods are also being used for other applications of HED physics.

Based on the understanding of energy flow and division, I was able to work with a team to improve the energy conversion efficiency from the laser beams to the final hot fuel.

A very enjoyable part of this five-year project is to explore novel ideas. Our team makes interdisciplinary connections between HED physics and other fields, such as planetary science and astrophysics, to rationalize the energy flow inside the Earth’s core and astrophysical objects.

The Early Career Award not only allowed me to make scientific discoveries, but also to build a workforce for the field by recruiting students and postdocs. The mentoring experience is extremely rewarding and has been beneficial for my career growth.

ABOUT:

Yuan Ping is a scientist and Group Leader in the Physics Division at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

SUPPORTING THE DOE SC MISSION:

The Early Career Research Program provides financial support that is foundational to early career investigators, enabling them to define and direct independent research in areas important to DOE missions. The development of outstanding scientists and research leaders is of paramount importance to the Department of Energy Office of Science. By investing in the next generation of researchers, the Office of Science champions lifelong careers in discovery science.

For more information, please go to the Early Career Research Program page.

THE 2013 PROJECT ABSTRACT:

Title: Energy Transport in High‐Energy‐Density Matter

Abstract

This project aims to provide high‐quality data on critical energy transport properties of high‐ energy‐density (HED) matter. Transport processes, such as thermal and electrical conduction, radiation, viscosity, electron‐ion equilibration, and particle stopping determine the mechanisms and rates of energy transfer and redistribution within HED matter. These energy partition pathways must be properly diagnosed and understood in order to develop and benchmark next‐generation advanced models for extreme HED conditions such as those found in Inertial Confinement Fusion (ICF).

Energy transport not only affects capsule performance in ICF central hot‐spot ignition, but also is important in advanced ICF schemes including fast ignition and shock ignition. At present, very little data exist in the relevant regimes because these extreme conditions are difficult to create and to measure.

A suite of recently developed novel X‐ray and optical techniques can now enable the challenging measurements, in particular, on thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity and viscosity.

The data will also impact many other fields where HED science plays a crucial role, such as studies of geophysical phenomena, planetary formation, and astrophysical objects.

