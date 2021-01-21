Debunking Senator Ted Cruz's Claims on Rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement

Fact Check By: Alice C. Hill, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)
Truthfulness: False
Claim:
By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.Claim Publisher and Date: Ted Cruz on Twitter on 2021-01-20
Here are the facts, Senator Cruz. Last year (2020) tied for the hottest on record. It also saw record-breaking heat extremes (129 F in aptly named Death Valley), so many named-storms in the Atlantic that meteorologists had to resort to the Greek alphabet for new names, and the invention of a new word--gigafire--because so many acres burned in the American West. The world also experienced a huge jump in the amount of losses from natural hazards ($210 billion in 2020 as compared to $166 billion in 2019 according to Munich Re) and the lion's share of those fell to the United States ($95 billion). The record for disasters costing more than $1 billion dollars in the United States was also shattered in 2020. According to NOAA, there were 22 such events. All of these tragedies are consistent with climate trends driven by the accumulation of human-emitted greenhouse gases, according to climate scientists. Rejoining the Paris Agreement signals that the United States intends to do its part to cut global emissions to reduce future warming and, importantly, to reduce future losses from climate-worsened disasters for all Americans.
Alice C. Hill
David M. Rubenstein Senior Fellow for Energy and the Environment
Council on Foreign Relations