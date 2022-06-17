On June 10th, pop singer Justin Bieber announced in a video on Instagram that he was canceling his upcoming shows because he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, an illness caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes the chickenpox. Following Bieber's announcement, social media saw a large amount of false and misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccines and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Several people also claim that Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who suffered stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain in March, is also a victim of the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no evidence that these ailments have anything to do with the COVID-19 vaccines. Neither Justin nor Haley mentioned COVID-19 vaccines as a factor in their recent illnesses. It’s also not publicly known whether either of them has received a vaccine. There have been reports of people developing shingles or Ramsay Hunt after a COVID-19 infection. We do know that Justin Bieber canceled a show in Las Vegas back in February because he tested positive for COVID.

Dr. Anna Wald, head of the Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine explains...